Apple is reportedly preparing to launch several new products that are expected to rely on an upgraded, AI-powered Siri. According to a report from 9To5Mac, at least four devices are currently in the pipeline that are expected to debut after Apple releases the revamped version of its digital assistant. The upcoming lineup is said to include a new Apple TV 4K, HomePod 3, HomePod mini 2 and a smart display referred to as “HomePad” or “HomePod Touch.”

The report, citing Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, stated that these devices are already in the later stages of manufacturing and “sitting in warehouses,” waiting for the updated Siri rollout before they can be launched.

Apple’s upcoming products: What to expect

New Apple TV 4K

As per the previous report, Apple TV 4K stock is running low, suggesting a refresh. The upcoming model is expected to feature a more powerful A17 Pro or A18 chip, enabling support for Apple Intelligence features.

Other expected upgrades include a new N1 wireless chip, while a built-in camera is also being explored, though it has not been confirmed.

HomePod mini 2 and HomePod 3

As per the report, Apple could soon refresh its HomePod lineup. Gurman noted that the stock of the current HomePod mini and HomePod is running low at Apple Stores, which often hints at upcoming updates.

The next-generation HomePod mini could run on an upgraded S-series chip — possibly the S9 or S10 — giving it the ability to handle certain Apple Intelligence capabilities and support a smarter, more conversational Siri. Like the upcoming Apple TV 4K, the HomePod mini 2 is also rumoured to use the N1 networking chip for faster and more stable wireless performance, including support for Wi-Fi 7.

A new full-size HomePod is also expected, possibly with similar AI upgrades to keep it in line with the smaller model.

HomePod Touch

Earlier referred to in reports as “HomePad,” Apple’s upcoming smart home hub is now believed to be called the “HomePod Touch.” As reported by 9To5Mac, this new device will serve as a central control hub for Apple’s connected ecosystem, letting users manage and interact with all their HomeKit devices from a single interface.

The HomePod Touch is expected to come with a 7-inch touchscreen and a front-facing camera for FaceTime calls. It may also include a rechargeable battery for portability, along with built-in speakers and optional accessories like a wall mount or a stand with integrated speakers. On the software side, the device could introduce a new operating system called homeOS, which is likely to feature a widget-based interface similar to the iPhone’s StandBy mode.

Siri delays affecting product launches: What we know

According to a 9To5Mac report, citing Gurman, these Apple products are essentially ready to launch but are being held back due to the delayed Siri features. Apple typically controls both hardware and software development, which allows it to better manage product timelines. However, the report noted that even with this level of control, delays in a single key area, in this case Siri, can still affect multiple product launches.

Apple’s upcoming Siri upgrade has faced multiple delays. The new AI-powered features were first showcased at the Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2024 and were expected to roll out in March 2025, but that timeline slipped. Apple later stated that the delay was due to performance and reliability issues.

The report noted that the launch window was then pushed to around iOS 26.4 in 2026. However, Bloomberg later reported that the update has been further delayed, with features now expected to arrive in iOS 26.5 or even in the iOS 27 cycle.

It should be noted that Apple has partnered with Google and has said that it will be using Gemini AI models to power the updated Siri version.