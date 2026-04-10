Vivo to launch T5 Pro 5G with 9020 mAh battery on April 15: What to expect

Vivo is set to launch the Vivo T5 Pro 5G in India on April 15. Ahead of the launch, the company has confirmed some key details, including a 9,020 mAh battery. The company also revealed that the smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and will be sold on the e-commerce platform Flipkart. The upcoming smartphone has been confirmed to arrive in two colour options: Cosmic Black and Glacier Blue.

Vivo T5 Pro 5G: What to expect

READ: Instagram now lets you edit comments without deleting them: How it works Vivo has confirmed that the T5 Pro 5G will pack a 9,020 mAh battery. For comparison, its predecessor came with a 6,500 mAh unit. According to a report from 91Mobiles, the Vivo T5 Pro 5G has appeared on Geekbench, suggesting that the phone could be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor paired with up to 12GB RAM.

In terms of performance, the device reportedly recorded 1,214 in single-core and 3,146 in multi-core tests. These scores are said to be lower than those seen on the previous Vivo T4 Pro in some internal testing, which may suggest that the new chip does not necessarily bring a clear performance jump, at least based on early numbers.

READ: Samsung expands One UI 8.5 beta to older Galaxy devices: Check eligibility The phone is expected to feature a 1.5K AMOLED display, and the Geekbench listing also pointed out that the smartphone will run on Android 16

According to a report by Gadgets 360, the Vivo T5 Pro 5G is expected to be priced under Rs 37,000 in India. The top-end 12GB + 256GB variant could cost up to Rs 36,999, while the base model is likely to be priced around Rs 30,000, indicating a higher price compared to its predecessor.