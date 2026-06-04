Why AI companies need consumers to pay for service, but may not get them to

The race to monetise artificial intelligence (AI) has entered a new phase. What began as a handful of experimental chatbots has evolved into a fast-growing subscription market, with companies including OpenAI, Google, Anthropic and Microsoft offering premium AI services for a monthly fee.

ChatGPT Plus, Gemini Advanced, Claude Pro and Copilot Pro all promise access to more capable models, faster performance and advanced features, reflecting a broader industry belief that users will eventually pay for AI in the same way they pay for streaming, cloud storage or productivity software.

According to McKinsey’s report, titled “The Economic Potential of Generative AI”, generative AI could add between $2.6 trillion and $4.4 trillion in annual economic value globally, highlighting why companies are betting consumers will eventually pay for AI.

Yet adoption alone does not ensure subscription growth. According to Deloitte’s 2026 Digital Media Trends report, consumers are becoming more selective about digital subscriptions and reassessing which services are worth paying for.

Millions of users already pay for advanced AI tools, but whether AI becomes an essential service or remains a premium offering remains unclear. The question is critical for technology companies. As companies spend billions of dollars building and operating increasingly powerful models, the challenge is no longer simply getting people to use AI. It is determining how they will ultimately pay for it.

Numbers behind the momentum

If AI companies appear confident that users will eventually pay for artificial intelligence, it is because the economics of the technology leave them with little choice.

According to Gartner’s Forecast: AI Spending, Worldwide, 2024–2029, global spending on AI is expected to reach $2.59 trillion in 2026, representing a 47 per cent increase from the previous year. The figure underscores the scale of investment flowing into the sector, from data centres and specialised chips to model development and software integration.

Building and operating advanced AI systems remains one of the most capital-intensive activities in the technology industry, making sustainable revenue streams increasingly important for companies competing in the space.

The spending boom is also entering a new phase. According to Gartner, much of the initial wave of AI investment was driven by technology vendors and hyperscalers building the infrastructure needed to support generative AI. The next stage is expected to be led by enterprises as they move from experimentation to implementation.

As businesses begin embedding AI more deeply into workflows, customer service, software development and productivity tools, demand for more capable AI systems is likely to expand beyond technology enthusiasts and early adopters.

That shift has important implications for consumers. If premium AI tools become standard across workplaces, access to advanced models could increasingly be viewed as a productivity advantage rather than a discretionary expense. The divide may no longer be between users and non-users of AI, but between those with access to more capable systems and those relying solely on free alternatives.

The industry is moving beyond the initial excitement surrounding chatbots and image generators into a phase where customers, whether individuals or enterprises, are asking a more practical question: Does the technology deliver enough value to justify ongoing spending?

The answer may ultimately determine whether AI subscriptions become a mainstream category of consumer spending or remain a premium offering for a narrower group of users.

Productivity case for paying up

The industry’s confidence in paid AI services is not based solely on hype. It is also rooted in a simple belief: if AI can save users enough time, many will be willing to pay for it.

According to McKinsey’s report, much of generative AI’s economic impact is expected to come from areas such as customer operations, software engineering, marketing and research — functions where employees spend large parts of their day working with information, content and communication.

This helps explain why AI subscriptions have found their strongest audience among professionals. For software developers, consultants, researchers, marketers and content creators, AI is increasingly becoming a work tool rather than a novelty.

The more a job depends on writing, analysing information, coding or problem-solving, the greater the potential value AI can deliver, according to McKinsey.

The consultancy’s research also highlights how much time knowledge workers spend searching for information, reviewing documents and performing repetitive tasks. Generative AI has the potential to reduce some of that workload, allowing workers to focus on higher-value activities.

For an individual user, the calculation can be relatively straightforward. If a paid AI subscription saves several hours each month, the cost may be easier to justify.

McKinsey also points to early evidence of productivity gains within businesses. In one example cited by the firm, a company with 5,000 customer service agents recorded a 14 per cent increase in issue resolution after deploying generative AI tools.

While such results will vary across industries and use cases, they help explain why businesses are increasingly willing to invest in AI technologies.

For a growing group of users, therefore, the debate is no longer whether AI is useful. The more relevant question is whether the productivity gains are large enough to justify a monthly subscription fee.

For professionals who rely on AI regularly, the answer may already be yes.

Subscription fatigue problem

If the productivity case explains why some users are willing to pay for AI, the consumer reality is more complicated.

AI subscriptions are entering a market where consumers are already managing a growing number of recurring payments. Streaming platforms, music services, cloud storage, gaming memberships and productivity software all compete for a share of monthly spending.

For AI companies, the challenge is not simply convincing users that AI is useful, but persuading them that it deserves a place alongside subscriptions they already pay for.

According to Deloitte’s 2026 Digital Media Trends report, consumers are becoming increasingly selective about recurring digital expenses as subscription costs continue to rise. The report highlights a growing sense of subscription fatigue, with many users reassessing which services provide enough value to justify monthly payments.

Some key findings include:

Consumers increasingly feel overwhelmed by the number of subscriptions they manage.

Households are becoming more selective about recurring digital spending.

Users are more willing to cancel services that fail to deliver consistent value.

Subscription growth is no longer guaranteed simply because a service is useful.

This matters because AI is arriving as a new subscription category rather than replacing an existing one.

Unlike internet connectivity or mobile services, which have become essential household expenses, AI is still competing for discretionary spending.

For many consumers, the question is not whether AI is helpful, but whether it is helpful enough to warrant another monthly payment.

India’s AI subscription challenge

The challenge becomes even more pronounced in India.

While digital adoption has expanded rapidly, Indian consumers have traditionally favoured affordable and ad-supported digital services.

According to the FICCI-EY Media & Entertainment Report 2026, digital subscription revenues in India grew 60 per cent in 2025 to Rs 163 billion, while paid video subscriptions rose to 216 million.

The growth suggests Indian consumers are willing to pay for digital services when they perceive clear value.

The report also noted that digital advertising revenue increased 26 per cent during the year, indicating that both advertising-supported and subscription-based models continue to coexist.

That dynamic could shape the adoption of paid AI services as well.

While professionals, developers and knowledge workers may find sufficient value in premium AI subscriptions, mainstream users may be more inclined to rely on free offerings unless the benefits become significantly more compelling.

Deloitte’s findings indicate that subscription growth increasingly depends on value rather than availability. For AI companies, success will hinge on whether premium services can offer benefits compelling enough to justify a recurring monthly payment.

The contrast between power users and casual users is already becoming apparent. Professionals may see AI subscriptions as worth paying for, but many casual users remain satisfied with free tools.

ALSO READ: Snap stands to gain the most from expanding digital advertising expenditure Bridging that gap will be critical to the growth of the AI subscription market.

Who actually pays for AI?

So far, the conversation has largely focused on whether consumers are willing to pay directly for AI tools such as ChatGPT Plus, Gemini Advanced or Claude Pro.

But the bigger shift may be happening elsewhere.

Rather than convincing users to subscribe to AI as a standalone product, technology companies are increasingly embedding AI into products people already use — and, in some cases, already pay for.

Microsoft offers one of the clearest examples of this strategy. The company has integrated Copilot across Microsoft 365, bringing AI features to applications such as Word, Excel, Outlook and PowerPoint.

According to CNBC, Microsoft had 89 million consumer Microsoft 365 subscribers as of mid-2025.

For many of these users, AI is no longer a separate purchase decision. It has become part of a broader productivity package.

Google is pursuing a similar strategy. Gemini is increasingly being integrated across Gmail, Docs, Search and Android services.

Apple, meanwhile, is embedding Apple Intelligence into its ecosystem of devices and operating systems.

ALSO READ: Xiaomi 17T with MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra launched: Check price, specs The common thread is clear: AI is increasingly being used to strengthen existing ecosystems rather than being sold only as a standalone subscription.

The same trend is beginning to emerge in India.

Smartphone brands are marketing AI-powered features as part of the device experience rather than as separate paid services. Features such as AI-assisted photo editing, real-time translation, call summaries and writing tools are increasingly bundled into premium smartphones.

Consumers may not think of themselves as paying for AI, but AI is becoming one of the reasons they upgrade devices or remain within a particular ecosystem.

In that sense, the future of AI monetisation may resemble what happened with other technologies:

GPS became a standard smartphone feature.

Cloud storage became part of device ecosystems.

Advanced security features became integrated into operating systems.

Video conferencing evolved into a standard productivity-suite feature.

AI may ultimately follow the same path.

Three users, three different futures

Findings from McKinsey, Deloitte and Gartner suggest the future of AI subscriptions is unlikely to follow a single path. Instead, adoption and willingness to pay will vary significantly across different categories of users.

The power user

This group includes developers, consultants, researchers, analysts, educators and content creators whose work depends heavily on information and productivity.

According to McKinsey’s report, generative AI could significantly boost labour productivity across knowledge-intensive occupations.

For these users, AI is not merely a convenience. It is increasingly becoming a professional tool that saves time and improves output.

For a software developer generating code, a consultant preparing research briefs or a journalist analysing large volumes of information, the value proposition is relatively straightforward.

If AI saves several hours each week, the subscription cost becomes easier to justify.

The casual user

The second group uses AI occasionally rather than daily. These users may ask AI to rewrite an email, suggest a travel itinerary, summarise an article or answer a quick question.

For them, free versions of AI services are often sufficient.

This is where Deloitte’s findings become relevant. As subscription fatigue grows, consumers are becoming increasingly selective about recurring expenses.

Unless premium AI features deliver clear and consistent benefits, many casual users may see little reason to upgrade.

The invisible subscriber

These are users who gain access to AI through products they already pay for rather than through dedicated AI subscriptions.

They may encounter AI through a Microsoft 365 plan, a Google Workspace subscription, a premium smartphone or a bundled digital service.

In India, this model may prove particularly effective. Consumers have historically responded well to bundled offerings, whether through telecom plans, streaming packages or device ecosystems.

As AI becomes integrated into smartphones, productivity software and cloud services, many users may end up paying for AI indirectly without ever signing up for a dedicated AI subscription.

That possibility reinforces a broader point.

The future of AI may not be defined by how many people subscribe directly to ChatGPT Plus or Gemini Advanced. Instead, it may be shaped by how successfully technology companies weave AI into products consumers already use.

If that happens, the question of whether people will pay for AI becomes somewhat irrelevant. They already will be — just not through a separate line item on their monthly bill.

The future of AI is unlikely to be defined by standalone subscriptions alone. Instead, AI may increasingly be woven into the software, devices and digital services consumers already use, much like cloud storage, GPS and video conferencing before it.