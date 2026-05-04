xAI may bring Grok Voice to Apple CarPlay for in-car AI use: What to expect

xAI is reportedly working on bringing its Grok AI assistant to Apple CarPlay, expanding the role of AI chatbot inside cars. According to a report by 9To5Mac, signs of this integration have appeared in the latest iPhone version of the Grok app, where a placeholder for CarPlay support has been spotted.

While the feature is not yet active, its presence suggests that xAI is preparing to roll out Grok Voice mode for in-car use. The move comes as more AI tools are being adapted for hands-free environments such as driving, where voice interaction plays a key role.

Grok Voice mode spotted in CarPlay

According to the report, the latest version of the Grok iOS app includes a placeholder interface for CarPlay. While the feature is not functional, it displays a message stating “Grok Voice mode coming soon to CarPlay,” indicating that development is underway.

ALSO READ: Full-screen Xbox experience now available on Windows 11-based PCs, tablets Grok is an AI assistant developed by xAI, a company linked to Elon Musk. The assistant is already available in Tesla vehicles. Its arrival on CarPlay would expand its reach to a wider range of cars that support Apple’s in-car system.

Growing presence of AI chatbots in cars

If launched, Grok one of the AI chatbots integrated with CarPlay, joining tools such as ChatGPT and Perplexity AI. This points to a broader trend where AI assistants are being adapted for in-car use, allowing drivers to interact through voice commands for information and basic tasks.

At present, there are no indications of Google Gemini being added to CarPlay. However, reports suggest that Gemini models could power future updates to Siri. Apple is also working on a more advanced version of Siri, which could eventually extend to the CarPlay experience.

What it could mean for users

The addition of Grok to CarPlay could give users another option for voice-based AI interactions while driving. Since CarPlay focuses on hands-free use, voice features could make it easier to access information or perform tasks without touching the screen.

For now, Grok’s CarPlay integration remains under development, and there is no confirmed timeline for its release. However, the appearance of the placeholder suggests that the rollout may not be far off.