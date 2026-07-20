JBL Live 780NC review: Balanced all-round headphones below flagship tier

The jump from a pair of budget headphones to something around the Rs 10,000 mark is usually dramatic. The jump from there to flagship models is often less obvious. You get better noise cancellation, slightly cleaner sound, a few smarter features, but the overall experience doesn't change as dramatically as the price does.

The JBL Live 780NC sits right in the middle of that conversation.

It borrows several features that have traditionally been reserved for more expensive headphones. You get adaptive active noise cancellation (ANC), LDAC support, Bluetooth 6.0, Spatial Audio, multipoint connectivity, and JBL's Personi-Fi hearing calibration. The question is whether they get close enough that most people wouldn't feel the need to spend more.

Design and comfort

The Live 780NC follows a fairly understated design. There are no flashy accents or unusual shapes. Instead, JBL has kept the overall look simple enough to blend into almost any setting. The headphones fold neatly into a compact shape, making them easier to slip into a backpack, although JBL only includes a soft carrying pouch instead of a hard carrying case. At this price, a proper case would have been a welcome addition.

Build quality, however, leaves a much stronger impression. The aluminium hinges immediately make the headphones feel sturdier than many competitors in this price range, and the overall construction inspires confidence while opening and folding them repeatedly. Nothing creaks or feels loose, which isn't always the case with mid-range wireless headphones.

Comfort is a little more nuanced. The ear cushions are soft enough for long listening sessions, and the overall weight never becomes distracting. I comfortably wore them through multiple work sessions without feeling the need to constantly take them off. The clamping force, however, is slightly firmer than I expected. It helps keep the headphones stable while walking around, but after several hours you do become more aware of the pressure around your ears. People with smaller heads are unlikely to notice this much, while others may find themselves adjusting the fit occasionally.

The physical controls are another highlight.

Instead of relying entirely on touch gestures, JBL sticks to tactile buttons for volume, ANC modes and power. After a couple of days, muscle memory takes over, and controlling music without looking becomes surprisingly easy. There's also a wear detection sensor that pauses playback as soon as you remove the headphones and resumes it when you put them back on. It responds quickly and works reliably.

Sound quality

JBL has always leaned towards a slightly energetic sound signature, and the Live 780NC follows that approach. The bass is immediately noticeable, though not because it overwhelms everything else. It carries enough weight to give electronic music, hip-hop and movie soundtracks a satisfying sense of impact without constantly bleeding into the mids. Kick drums feel punchy, bass guitars have presence, and lower frequencies retain good definition instead of becoming a single rumble.

Vocals sit comfortably in the mix, although tracks that are already bass-heavy occasionally push singers slightly further back than I would have preferred. Acoustic recordings expose this tuning more clearly. Voices remain clean, but the presentation isn't as forward or intimate as headphones with a more neutral sound profile.

What impressed me more was the consistency. Switching from podcasts to movies and then to music never felt like I needed to reach for the equaliser immediately. The default tuning is enjoyable enough that most users will probably leave it untouched.

That said, the companion app gives you plenty of room to experiment if you want something different. The built-in 10-band equaliser offers far more flexibility than the simple bass and treble sliders found on many competing headphones. Personi-Fi is another genuinely useful addition. Instead of applying generic presets, it creates a personalised hearing profile based on a short listening test and subtly adjusts the sound to match your hearing. The differences aren't dramatic, but they are noticeable enough to leave enabled once the profile has been created.

Support for LDAC also deserves a mention. If you're streaming higher-quality audio from a compatible Android phone, the headphones are capable of extracting more detail than standard Bluetooth codecs if the streaming service supports it. The difference isn't night and day, but well-recorded tracks do sound cleaner, particularly in the upper frequencies.

Spatial Audio is available too, though it's one of those features that depends heavily on the content you're listening to. Movies benefit more than music, creating a wider sense of space without completely transforming the experience.

Noise cancelling and transparency

The Live 780NC has adaptive ANC, and it handles everyday environments confidently. The headphones significantly reduce the constant hum of air conditioners, ceiling fans and background chatter. The effect becomes even more noticeable during commuting, where engine noise and traffic settle into the background, allowing music or podcasts to take centre stage without needing excessive volume.

Lower-frequency sounds are where the ANC performs best. Metro rumbles and road noise become much less distracting, making long journeys considerably more comfortable. Higher-pitched sounds such as nearby conversations or keyboard clicks remain audible, although they become much softer and easier to ignore.

JBL also includes Ambient Aware and TalkThru modes.

Ambient Aware lets outside sounds blend naturally into your music, making it useful while walking outdoors. TalkThru takes a different approach by lowering playback volume and amplifying voices, allowing short conversations without taking the headphones off. Both modes respond quickly through the dedicated button and become genuinely useful in day-to-day use instead of feeling like features you try once and forget.

Call experience

The microphones on the Live 780NC captures voices clearly in quieter environments, and background noise suppression keeps conversations intelligible even while walking outdoors. Wind noise still makes its presence felt during stronger gusts, though speech remains understandable for the person on the other end of the call.

Multipoint connectivity also makes a noticeable difference if you regularly work across multiple devices. Listening to music on a laptop before answering a phone call feels seamless, and once the call ends, playback resumes almost instantly.

Battery life

Battery life is another area where the Live 780NC leaves very little to complain about. JBL rates the headphones for up to 80 hours of playback with ANC turned off and around 50 hours with ANC enabled, and my experience came fairly close to those figures. Even with ANC enabled most of the time, I comfortably used the headphones for several days before reaching for the charger.

Charging is equally convenient. A quick ten-minute charge provides around five hours of playback, which is more than enough to get through a workday. A full charge takes roughly two hours.

Verdict

The JBL Live 780NC gets most of the important things right. The sound quality is enjoyable across different genres, active noise cancellation performs well during everyday commuting and travel, battery life easily lasts through several days of regular use, and the companion app offers enough flexibility for listeners who enjoy fine-tuning their audio.

The experience also feels well thought out. Features like multipoint connectivity, wear detection and physical controls quietly improve everyday usability without demanding your attention.

There are a few compromises. The soft carrying pouch offers limited protection compared to a hard case, and the firmer clamp becomes noticeable during very long listening sessions. Neither of these takes away from the overall experience, but they're worth keeping in mind.

What ultimately stands out is how complete the package feels.

Rather than focusing on one headline feature, JBL has built a pair of headphones that perform consistently across music, movies, work calls and travel. That balance makes the Live 780NC one of the stronger options in the premium mid-range wireless headphone segment, particularly for anyone looking for a feature-rich pair of headphones without moving into flagship pricing.

Price: Rs 15,999

JBL Live 780NC: Unboxing