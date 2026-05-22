OPPO Find X9s review: Premium all-rounder with great cameras, battery, more

Compact smartphones have started into the premium Android segment, and the recently launched OPPO Find X9s is clearly positioned to tap into that space. The smartphone combines a relatively compact form factor with flagship-grade hardware, a Hasselblad-backed camera system, a high-refresh-rate display, and a large capacity battery. While the specifications appear impressive on paper, the question is whether the Find X9s manages to deliver a balanced everyday experience without major compromises. Let’s find out:

OPPO Find X9s: Camera performance

The OPPO Find X9s sports a triple rear camera setup, bearing 50-megapixel sensors. The three sensors encompass a wide, a 3X telephoto camera, and an ultrawide lens, all backed by Hasselblad tuning. Specifications aside, the overall camera experience is largely in line with what you expect from a premium smartphone.

The primary camera delivers solid results in daylight conditions. Images come out detailed with good dynamic range and accurate colours. OPPO has also managed to keep the sharpen in check, as the camera avoids the overly processed look that many smartphones tend to produce. Exposure handling is mostly consistent, too.

READ: Sony hikes PlayStation Plus prices in India across plans: Check new prices Low-light performance is acceptable. The phone retains some details in the pictures when the default mode is selected. However, it struggles to retain skin textures if the object is standing at a distance. It keeps noise under control in darker environments. Light flaring around street lights and strong light sources can sometimes become noticeable at night. The output still remains usable, but low-light processing is not always perfectly clean.

The 3x telephoto camera is one of the strongest parts of the setup. It works well for portraits, while shots between 3x and 6x retain good detail and contrast. Portrait mode is also handled well for the most part. Edge detection is reliable, skin tones remain fairly natural, and the background blur generally looks controlled instead of artificial.

Beyond moderate zoom levels, noise starts to creep in, and image processing becomes more apparent. Details start looking softer, and AI reconstruction becomes visible at higher zoom ranges. While the phone supports up to 120x digital zoom, the practical usable range is significantly lower than that, up to 8x in my view.

The ultra-wide camera delivers colours comparable to the main sensor, and captures a good amount of detail in daylight. Distortion correction is handled well, too, although sharpness around the edges could have been better.

One area where the Find X9s performs particularly well is Master Mode. This mode reduces much of the aggressive HDR and sharpening applied in standard Photo mode and produces cleaner, more natural-looking images. Fine textures are preserved better, highlights appear more controlled, and overall image processing feels less heavy-handed. OPPO also offers a good set of manual controls here, including adjustments for sharpness, saturation, tonality, and temperature, along with RAW capture support.

The XPAN mode for videos continues to be one of the more distinctive parts of OPPO’s camera system. Inspired by Hasselblad film cameras, it captures images in a cinematic way and works especially well for landscapes, architecture, and travel photography. The camera app itself is easy to use and generally responsive. Focus acquisition is fast, and switching between lenses happens smoothly in most situations.

One mode that I genuinely missed was the Hasselblad Hi-Res mode, which I tested in the Find X9 Pro review. That mode was the show-stopper for me, and having to pay around Rs 80,000 and still not getting that struck out like a sore thumb.

Video recording is another area where the Find X9s performs well. The rear camera supports 4K 60fps recording. Stabilisation works reliably while walking. However, it struggles to handle it while jogging or running. The overall video processing avoids excessive saturation. Dolby Vision recording support is present as well which takes the output up a notch.

The 32MP front camera captures detailed selfies with balanced skin tones and decent dynamic range in good lighting conditions. The wider field of view also helps while taking group selfies. The selfie quality remains consistent enough for regular social media use and video calls.

Performance

The OPPO Find X9s runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s processor, coupled with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and storage options going up to 512GB UFS 4.1. In everyday usage, the phone feels quick and responsive, handling tasks smoothly without any noticeable lag. However, thermal management is one area where OPPO could still refine the experience further.

Even under demanding workloads, the device maintains stable performance. Multitasking, high-resolution photography, and graphics-intensive gaming all run without stutters or obvious frame drops. However, extended gaming sessions do cause the phone to heat up more than expected. Prolonged camera usage also increases the temperature around the back panel, although the heat did not result in any visible performance throttling during my usage.

During stress testing, it became evident that the cooling system reaches its limit once the hardware is pushed continuously. For regular day-to-day use, the phone remains fairly comfortable to hold, but users who frequently engage in prolonged gaming or heavy processing tasks should be prepared for noticeable warmth over time. I would like to mention one thing, though. I believe this is the first phone that I have used in a really long time that actually offered 120 frames per second in BGMI.

Design

The OPPO Find X9s shares a striking resemblance to the OPPO Find X9, which is comparable to the OnePlus 15. The design language and the key placement are also the same. The power and volume buttons reside on the right frame, whereas the customisable Snap key resides on the left. The USB-C port, a speaker grille, and an ejectable SIM tray are at the bottom. The side frames and the ports are identical. The back panel is also almost identical, except for the slight change in the LED flash design.

The OPPO Find X9s feels a bit heavy in the hands, especially while using it for a longer duration. The uneven weight distribution of the smartphone adds to that discomfort. If you are also someone who lets your phone rest on the little finger while holding it, then you will also be able to notice it.

The Lavender unit that I received for review sported a matte finish on the back that looked very clean and premium. However, the matte finish does come with its own disadvantages, like being prone to smudges and fingerprints.

Display and audio

The OPPO Find X9s sports a 6.59-inch fullHD+ LTPS AMOLED panel of a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 3,600 nits. The display delivers striking visuals with vibrant colours and strong contrast, while still maintaining a balanced look without appearing overly saturated.

Flanked by ultra-thin 1.15mm bezels on all four sides, the large screen makes content consumption engaging and immersive. Watching movies and web series on the Find X9s felt enjoyable, largely due to the expansive viewing area.

The 120Hz refresh rate ensures fluid animations and smooth scrolling throughout the interface. OPPO also provides the flexibility to manually adjust refresh rates for individual apps, allowing users to push certain apps to higher frame rates than their default settings permit.

Outdoor readability is decent. Even under direct sunlight, on-screen content remained visible for the most part. However, while using navigation during motorcycle rides, harsh daylight occasionally made it difficult to view finer details clearly, forcing me to shield the display with my hand. A slightly brighter panel would have improved the experience further.

For audio, the OPPO Find X9s comes with stereo speakers that produce clear sound output. While the clarity itself is satisfactory, the overall loudness could have been better. During gaming sessions or while streaming movies, the speaker volume felt insufficient, and on a few occasions, I had to bring the phone closer to properly catch certain audio details.

Artificial Intelligence

The OPPO Find X9s integrates AI deeply. While we have been used to AI features like AI Eraser, AI Unblur, AI Summary, AI Notes, AI Translate, AI Call Summary, and more, OPPO took the integration further up a notch by introducing the Mind Pilot. It can use multiple AI models, including Gemini, Perplexity, and ChatGPT integrations, to answer questions contextually using saved Mind Space data. It can help in browsing, research, retrieving information from Mind Space, and more.

During my testing, I often found myself searching or browsing for things in the Mind Pilot. It is largely reliable and provides satisfactory output. It should be noted that these integrations are mainly text-based, so one can’t ask any of the models to generate an image, for example. I did not like this limitation, but if it had included the complete capabilities of these AI models, then their individual apps would have lost their purpose. So, it appears to be a balanced approach.

Battery

The OPPO Find X9s packs a large 7,025mAh battery and supports 80W SUPERVOOC wired charging along with reverse charging support.

In day-to-day usage, the battery performance of OPPO Find X9s was dependable. With moderate usage involving gaming, camera use, streaming, and regular multitasking, the phone comfortably lasted a little over a full day on a single charge. Under lighter usage patterns, the battery endurance stretched slightly more than one and a half days.

For users with minimal smartphone usage habits, such as checking emails occasionally, taking calls, and watching a few videos during the day, the Find X9s can even deliver more than two days of battery life. On the other hand, power users can expect roughly six to seven hours of screen-on time depending on workload and brightness levels.

Charging speed is decent. Due to OPPO’s 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging technology, the Find X9s is able to complete a full charging cycle in roughly 90 minutes.

Verdict

The OPPO Find X9s offers a balanced mix of a capable camera system with reliable daylight performance, smooth day-to-day performance, and a clean display experience packed inside a relatively compact flagship form factor. Features like Master Mode and XPAN mode in camera, and the AI integrations across the user interface add meaningful value instead of feeling purely gimmicky.

However, the phone is not without shortcomings. Thermal management under sustained workloads could have been better, low-light camera performance leaves room for improvement, the speaker output lacks punch, and the absence of Hasselblad Hi-Res mode is noticeable.

That said, the Find X9s makes the most sense for users looking for a balanced premium Android smartphone with strong cameras, good battery life, and a manageable form factor rather than raw benchmark-focused performance.

OPPO Find X9s unboxing