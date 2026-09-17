Sony 1000X The Collexion review: Luxury design comes at a price. Worth it?

Sony's flagship WH-1000 series headphones have traditionally been more about sound and technology than design and comfort. That changes with the 1000X The Collexion edition, which takes the range in a more luxurious direction. On paper, The Collexion appears to be a more premium version of the latest WH-1000XM6, which we tested earlier and found strong in areas traditionally associated with Sony headphones.

The emphasis on The Collexion is not only on specifications. Sony has also put considerable focus on design, materials and the overall feel of the headphones, which raises the question of whether the premium positioning translates into a better everyday listening experience.

I spent several weeks using the WH-1000XX The Collexion to find out whether Sony has created a more complete headphone experience or simply a more luxurious take on its existing formula.

Design

Sony has taken a refined approach to the design of The Collexion. The combination of crafted metal elements and soft faux leather gives the headphones a premium appearance, while the minimalist styling keeps the look understated. There is a clear attention to detail, with the design aimed at making the headphones feel like a premium object rather than just another piece of audio hardware.

Build quality is impressive. The metal components add solidity, while the faux leather feels soft and comfortable against the skin. I particularly liked the metal adjustment mechanism. It adds to the overall appearance and makes adjusting the fit feel smooth and precise.

Despite the use of metal, Sony has kept the weight at around 320 grams. That is noticeable when you first pick them up, but the weight distribution is good enough for extended use. I could wear them for long listening sessions without feeling excessive pressure.

There is one design choice that takes some getting used to. The earcups swivel, but the headphones do not fold in the conventional manner. Sony provides a carrying case suited to the premium positioning of The Collexion, but the headphones still occupy considerable space when packed.

This became particularly noticeable when I carried them to the office. I did not always want to keep them around my neck throughout the day, but putting them inside my bag was not particularly convenient either. Unless I had already decided that I would use them, carrying the headphones around felt like something I had to plan for.

Comfort: Premium without becoming cumbersome

Comfort is one of the stronger aspects of The Collexion. The earcups are spacious, and the soft cushioning creates a gentle seal without putting excessive pressure around the ears. The headband also distributes the weight well, making the headphones comfortable through long listening sessions.

The only issue I noticed over extended use was heat build-up. The ear cushions can trap sweat, especially in warm conditions, and after several hours I noticed some redness around the ears. It is not immediately uncomfortable, but it becomes noticeable the longer the headphones stay on.

The closed-back design also contributes to the heat build-up. This is not a major issue during normal listening, but it becomes more apparent over several hours. There is also no IP rating, so these are not headphones I would consider suitable for heavy workouts, rain or excessive sweat.

For everyday listening, work sessions, travel and long periods of music playback, however, the headphones remain comfortable. The softness of the ear cushions and the weight distribution make them easy to wear for hours, with heat being the main limitation rather than pressure or weight.

Sound quality: Detailed, balanced and refined

Sound is one of the biggest strengths of The Collexion. Sony has developed a bespoke 30mm driver for these headphones and focused on delivering a balanced presentation. The company says the tuning was developed with mastering engineers, with particular attention to low frequencies, vocals and high frequencies.

In everyday use, the headphones deliver clean and detailed sound. Different parts of a track are easy to pick out, even when several instruments are playing at the same time. There is good separation, which prevents the sound from becoming crowded.

The soundstage is another noticeable strength. Despite being closed-back wireless headphones, The Collexion creates a fairly open presentation. Instruments do not feel packed together, and there is a sense of space between different elements of a song. This is particularly enjoyable with well-recorded music, where smaller details are easier to notice.

The headphones handle vocals particularly well. Male and female voices sound natural, with enough texture and detail without becoming too bright. In vocal-heavy tracks, voices remain clear and well positioned in the mix. Acoustic instruments also sound natural, with enough detail to distinguish individual elements.

Bass is deep and controlled. It gives music low-end impact without making the entire track sound heavy. In hip-hop, for example, the kick drum and bass line have enough weight to make the song feel full without overpowering the vocals. The same is true for electronic music, where bass drops have sufficient impact without overwhelming the mix.

This is also noticeable while watching films. During action scenes with explosions or heavy background music, there is enough weight to make the experience more immersive. At the same time, dialogue remains clear instead of getting buried under the soundtrack.

The headphones also remain composed when a track becomes busy. In a live recording with vocals, guitar, drums and other instruments, individual elements remain distinguishable rather than merging into one crowded mix.

The Collexion also brings out smaller details that may otherwise go unnoticed, such as texture in a singer's voice, the movement of a guitar string or a quieter instrument in the background.

The result is a sound that feels carefully tuned rather than exaggerated. There is enough bass to keep music engaging, enough clarity to bring out vocals and instruments, and enough detail to make repeated listening enjoyable. The longer I listened, the more I noticed small elements in familiar tracks that were easy to miss earlier.

Noise cancellation: Excellent, but not the reason to upgrade

Sony's noise cancellation remains one of the strongest aspects of the package, but this is also where The Collexion becomes difficult to justify. In busy environments, active noise cancellation (ANC) is effective enough to create a quiet listening environment. Low-frequency sounds such as aircraft engines and road noise are reduced substantially, while voices and higher-frequency sounds are also attenuated.

However, the headphones do not represent a major breakthrough in ANC. If noise cancellation is the primary reason for buying Sony headphones, the cheaper WH-1000XM6 remains the more sensible option.

Features and connectivity

Sony has retained the features expected from a premium 1000X product.

The Collexion supports Bluetooth 6.0 along with LDAC, AAC and SBC, as well as Bluetooth LE Audio. The headphones can also be connected using a wired cable.

Sony's companion app remains an important part of the experience. Users can adjust the equaliser, control sound modes and configure features according to their preferences.

There is also support for 360 Reality Audio and Sony's newer 360 Upmix feature, which attempts to create a more immersive presentation from conventional stereo content.

ALSO READ: OpenAI discloses six new AI misalignment incidents of 'rogue' behaviour In many cases, however, conventional stereo music sounds more natural. Spatial processing can add a sense of width, but it can also change the character of a recording. For music, the standard presentation is likely to remain the preferred choice for many listeners.

Battery life: A step backwards

Battery life was one of my main concerns with The Collexion. Sony rates the headphones for up to 24 hours of playback with ANC turned on and up to 32 hours with ANC switched off. On paper, that is enough for regular use, but the difference becomes noticeable when the headphones are used for long periods.

For everyday use, 24 hours is comfortable enough. If you use the headphones for a few hours at work, during a commute or while listening to music at home, you will not need to charge them every day. Battery life becomes more relevant when travelling or using the headphones continuously for several hours.

On a long flight, for example, I would be more conscious of the remaining battery, particularly with ANC turned on. The same applies to a full day outside when using the headphones for music, calls and videos. In such situations, having to think about charging takes away some of the convenience of wireless headphones.

ANC also matters because it is one of the features users are likely to keep enabled most of the time, particularly while travelling or working in a noisy environment. That makes the 24-hour figure more relevant for everyday use than the 32 hours available with ANC switched off.

Battery life also depends on usage, with higher volume, frequent calls and other features affecting endurance.

The battery is therefore not a deal-breaker for everyday listening, but it is something I would consider before buying. For premium headphones, I would have preferred more freedom to use them for several days without thinking about charging. For frequent travellers or those who spend long hours wearing headphones, battery life could be an important part of the buying decision.

Calls and everyday use

The Collexion uses multiple microphones to pick up the user's voice and reduce surrounding noise during calls. However, my experience with calls was not particularly good. While the microphones picked up my voice, call quality did not feel as clear or consistent as I expected. In noisy surroundings, the person at the other end sometimes had difficulty hearing me clearly, making longer calls less convenient.

This is worth noting because the headphones are otherwise well suited to everyday use. They can be used for video meetings, regular phone calls, commuting and music, but the call experience was not one of their strongest areas during my testing.

The touch controls, meanwhile, are easy to use. They let you play or pause music, change tracks and manage other functions without taking out your phone. The controls quickly become familiar with regular use.

ALSO READ: Meta not merely an 'intermediary', but a 'service provider' too Sony's app offers a wide range of settings and customisation options. There is plenty to explore, but the number of options can make the app feel complicated at first. If you simply want to connect the headphones, play music and adjust a few basic settings, it can take some time to find your way around. Once set up, however, the overall experience is smooth.

Verdict

The Sony 1000X The Collexion is a well-made pair of headphones that gets many important things right. The premium materials, comfortable fit and detailed sound make it enjoyable for long listening sessions, while the wide soundstage and good separation add to the overall experience. ANC is also strong enough for travel and everyday use.

However, the headphones are not without compromises. Battery life with ANC turned on is a concern, the call experience was not particularly impressive, and the design makes them less convenient to carry around.

The bigger issue is the price. The Collexion feels like a premium product, but its strengths are mainly in design, build and sound rather than a major improvement in everyday functionality. That makes it difficult to recommend purely on features.

It makes more sense for someone willing to pay extra for a more luxurious design and refined listening experience. If those qualities matter, The Collexion is an impressive pair of headphones. If practicality and value are the priorities, the WH-1000XM6 remains the more sensible choice.

Price: Rs 69,990

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