Sony Bravia 3 II review: A TV that is smooth, natural and easy to live with

There’s a very specific moment with the Sony Bravia 3 II. It doesn’t happen when you turn it on. It doesn’t happen when you scroll through menus or play your first video either. In fact, if you’re expecting that instant “wow” moment, you might actually be a little underwhelmed at first. And then, somewhere between watching a couple of episodes, switching between apps, maybe catching a cricket match or two, it just settles in.

You stop noticing the TV.

And that’s kind of the whole story here.

I’ve been using the 55-inch model, and it comes with a 4K 120Hz panel, powered by Sony’s XR Processor. On paper, that seems like a standard Bravia set-up, but that’s a fairly solid upgrade as Sony has typically reserved the XR Processor for more premium variants.

The experience

The first thing you realise is that this TV doesn’t try to impress with extremes. It doesn’t push brightness too hard, it doesn’t oversaturate colours, and it doesn’t sharpen everything to the point where it starts looking artificial. Instead, it just makes things look right.

Skin tones are probably the easiest way to notice this. They don’t shift wildly depending on the content. You don’t get that slightly orange or overly pink tint that some TVs lean towards. Greens don’t glow unnaturally, and blues don’t feel exaggerated. It’s a very controlled image, and that restraint is what makes it work.

A lot of that comes down to Sony’s XR Processor. It’s constantly working in the background, adjusting contrast, cleaning up noise, improving clarity. But the important part is that it doesn’t feel like it’s doing too much.

You also get XR Triluminos Pro, which helps expand the colour range. In practice, this shows up as better colour gradation and more controlled tones rather than overly saturated output. It complements the overall tuning rather than trying to change the character of the image.

But the result holds up even when the content doesn’t.

Streaming something that isn’t perfectly mastered, watching older videos, even random YouTube content, it all looks better than it should. Not dramatically better, but enough that you notice the difference after a while.

Then there’s the variable refresh rate that can oscillate between 60Hz and 120Hz depending on what’s on the screen. This is one of those upgrades that sounds bigger on paper than it feels in the first few minutes. But over time, you do notice the effect.

Quickly sliding through menus feels smooth. Scrolling feels more fluid. Fast-moving scenes don’t break apart as easily, and there’s a general sense of stability in motion that you don’t get on a panel with standard refresh rate.

It’s not trying to create that hyper-smooth, almost artificial motion effect. It just keeps things from falling apart, which honestly matters more.

But then you start watching something darker.

And this is where the Bravia 3 II reminds you of what it is.

Because this is still not a mini LED or OLED TV, there is no local dimming here. So blacks don’t really get that deep. In a well-lit room, it’s not a big deal. But in a darker setting, you start noticing that shadows don’t have the same depth. They look a little lifted, a little flatter than you would like.

In terms of format support, the TV covers all the essentials, HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision.

Dolby Vision content especially benefits from Sony’s processing, even if the panel itself isn’t the brightest in its class. You still get a more balanced image rather than something that feels aggressively tuned.

Put this TV in a normal living room, turn on the lights, and suddenly it makes a lot more sense.

SDR content looks great. Colours are accurate. It’s bright enough to handle everyday viewing, even if reflections can be an issue if you have a window right opposite the screen.

This is one of those TVs that feels more comfortable with real-world usage rather than perfect home theatre conditions.

Where things get more interesting again is gaming.

This 55-inch model supports HDMI 2.1 with 4K at 120Hz, along with auto low latency mode which kicks in automatically when you start playing. So if you connect a console, especially a PS5, it actually feels like a proper gaming setup. Motion stays smooth, input lag is low, and you don’t run into the usual issues like screen tearing.

There’s also a dedicated game menu, which offers some really interesting tools. This includes a Crosshair overlay that adds a permanent targeting reticle in the middle of your screen. While most shooting games have this built-in, it comes in handy in RPG games as you will already know where to aim even before you pull out your weapon.

There is also a Black Equalizer that adjusts the brightness in shadows to help you see enemies hiding in dark areas without over-brightening the rest of the screen.

Audio is another one of those areas where the TV quietly does enough.

The speakers here are better than you’d expect. Sony has tuned them to reduce distortion and improve clarity, and you can hear that. Dialogue is clear, and there’s enough presence to not immediately reach for a soundbar.

You also get Dolby Atmos and DTS support, which adds a bit more depth to the overall experience. You still benefit from a soundbar, obviously, but you don’t feel forced into getting one immediately.

And then there’s everything else.

Google TV is exactly what you’d expect. Apps are all there, navigation is simple, recommendations are decent. It works with Chromecast, AirPlay 2, voice assistants, and smart home devices. It’s the kind of system you don’t have to think about.

Even smaller things like the remote design, the overall UI flow, the way settings are organised, they all lean towards making the experience feel easy rather than feature-heavy.

Which brings us back to that original point.

Verdict

This TV doesn’t try to stand out in obvious ways. It’s not the brightest. It doesn’t have the deepest blacks. It doesn’t give you that immediate “this is amazing” reaction. But over time, it becomes very easy to live with.

The 120Hz panel and XR processing make a real difference in motion and overall consistency. Everyday content looks natural, smooth, and easy on the eyes. At the same time, the limitations are clear. Dark content performance is not its strength, and HDR doesn’t have the kind of impact you get from higher-end panels.

But if your usage is mostly regular streaming, sports, and mixed content in a typical living room setup, this TV makes a lot of sense.