Xiaomi Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 review: What works & what gives me pause

It is that time of the year when conversations around air pollution begin to pick up, and I have already started receiving calls and messages from people I know asking for air purifier recommendations.

Until last year, my default recommendations were models from Philips, Dyson, Honeywell and Coway. These were brands I had experience with and could confidently suggest to someone looking to improve indoor air quality.

This year, however, I have surprised myself with how frequently I have recommended Xiaomi's recently launched Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6. It is not that I have stopped trusting the established names, but Xiaomi's latest offering has given me enough reasons to consider it alongside them.

So, I took a moment to reflect on what makes this air purifier an easy recommendation for me, and there are a few things that stand out.

What makes the Xiaomi Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 worth considering.

Pricing and long-term ownership costs

Xiaomi has built its business around offering products at competitive prices, and the Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 follows the same approach.

Currently available at ₹17,999, it is not exactly an entry-level air purifier, but it sits on the cost-effective side of the spectrum when compared with similarly positioned products from other brands.

Philips air purifier. In my experience with air purifiers, I have learnt that the upfront purchase price is only half the story. Replacement filters and servicing costs can make an otherwise reasonably priced product expensive to maintain over time. Finding replacement filters can also be a challenge, something I have highlighted in my review of the

Xiaomi currently lists replacement filters at ₹5,499, although they are available at a discounted price of ₹3,499. At these prices, the ownership proposition looks more favourable than several alternatives I have considered.

There is, however, an important catch.

Xiaomi has integrated an RFID tag into the filter assembly, allowing the purifier to recognise an authorised replacement filter. This means aftermarket filters are not an option, and users are dependent on Xiaomi for replacements.

I am not certain how long Xiaomi will maintain the availability of these replacement parts. If the filters go out of stock, there is little users can do beyond waiting for fresh supplies. This is a limitation I have not encountered with some other air purifiers, and it is worth considering before making a purchase.

Smart features and connected home experience

An air purifier is primarily a utility product. As long as it cleans the air effectively, I am willing to overlook the absence of features that do not contribute directly to its primary purpose. However, smart features can improve the overall experience, and the Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 offers a mixed bag in this regard.

It supports Xiaomi's Mi Home companion app and can be integrated with third-party smart assistants, including Google Home and Amazon Alexa. Apple HomeKit support is missing, which I consider a significant omission. I also could not find confirmation of Matter compatibility.

For this review, I tested the purifier with Alexa+, and the integration worked without any issues. I could change operating modes, switch the purifier on or off, and access other basic controls through voice commands.

What I would have liked, however, is the ability to interpret air quality readings in a broader context. Historical readings and trends are available through the Mi Home app, but Alexa+ largely functions as a control interface rather than a means of understanding the data collected by the purifier.

Does it actually clean the air effectively?

This is the aspect I care about most when evaluating an air purifier, and I am happy to report that the Xiaomi Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 delivers on its primary purpose.

It is designed to handle relatively large spaces, which meant it was more than adequate for my living room, measuring approximately 12ft x 12ft.

My living room also happens to be a useful testing environment. The kitchen is nearby, while the entrance gate and a window provide ventilation. Cooking fumes and outside air entering the room offer opportunities to observe how quickly the purifier responds to changes in air quality.

The Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 takes some time to settle into its operation initially, but once running, it responds effectively to changes in the surrounding air quality.

Opening the entrance gate or allowing cooking fumes to enter from the kitchen triggers the purifier to increase its fan speed. At its highest setting, the noise is noticeable and can become a distraction, particularly during quieter hours. However, the transition from detecting a change in air quality to increasing purification is fairly swift.

During the day, the noise is easier to overlook. At night, however, the higher fan speeds can be more intrusive.

The filtration system also goes beyond basic particulate filtration. Alongside its pre-filter and carbon filtration, Xiaomi includes additional purification features intended to address pollutants such as PM2.5, odours, volatile organic compounds and harmful gases. The purifier also incorporates a negative-ion function as part of its air treatment system.

For everyday household use, the combination of filtration and automatic response to changing air quality covers the requirements I consider essential.

Why it has become an easy recommendation, with one disclaimer

After using the Xiaomi Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6, I understand why it has become one of my more frequent recommendations this year.

At its current price of ₹17,999, it offers a combination of filtration capabilities, smart home integration and ownership costs that makes it worth considering against established alternatives. More importantly, it does not compromise on the aspect I value most: its ability to respond to changing indoor air quality.

However, I would not recommend buying it without considering the replacement filter situation. The RFID-based restriction means you are tied to Xiaomi's supply chain, and the long-term availability of replacement filters remains an important question.

If Xiaomi maintains a steady supply of filters at the currently listed prices, the Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 makes a compelling case. But if replacement availability becomes inconsistent, the initial cost advantage could lose some of its appeal.

For now, it remains one of my preferred recommendations, but with that one disclaimer: do not look at the purchase price alone. Consider the cost and availability of replacement filters before bringing it home.