Technology News
Reviews
-
Vivo V15 Pro review: 32 MP pop-up selfie camera just one of its best quirks
The Vivo V15 Pro left me quite impressed with its fast performance, good battery back up and of course, with the quality of photos
-
TCL's latest offering 55P6US scores on price, design and picture quality
TCL 55P6US comes with a fairly minimalistic design: a metal frame and a bezel so narrow that you will barely notice it
Launches
-
LG enters the 5G, dual screen game with the launch of V50 ThinQ smartphone
The two screens on the new V50ThinQ work independently, so a user can watch a film on one screen while browsing the Internet on the other
-
Huawei to showcase a 5G-ready foldable device at MWC 2019: Watch livestream
More about the device will be detailed at the unveiling, which is set to begin at 6:30PM (IST) today i.e. February 24. Watch the livestream here
Specials
-
Microsoft's Digital Crime Unit busy catching cyber thugs in India
Microsoft, that invests more than a billion dollars a year in security research, innovation and development, reached out to 126 organisations in ...
-
Connecting the world: Chinese firms rule global IoT cellular market
While emerging markets such as India do offer tremendous scale for such technologies, they will lag behind China which has acquired a massive ...
Others
-
Does Samsung expect you to spend $2,000 on a phone? Here's the real deal
Most people are happy with their 6.5-inch slate, but thankfully Samsung and Huawei are here to show us what the future might hold for those with ...
-
Huawei Mate X and Samsung Galaxy Fold: Are foldable phones next big thing?
Smartphone makers are expected to foray into this new mobile category of foldable device