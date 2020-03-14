By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- Apple shifts WWDC 2020 to online-only format due to coronavirus
- Ubon PB-X12 powerbank review: A multi-tasker that meets basic expectations
- Coronavirus outbreak delays Apple's India launch of iPhone SE 2
- Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 9 Pro, Note 9 Pro Max; price starts at Rs 12,999
- Unwanted ads account for 72% of mobile malware: Avast cybersecurity
- As Bengaluru battles COVID-19, tech platforms come handy for IT workforce
- Hackers using Coronavirus chaos to trick people into downloading malware
- Mobility start-ups mull future biz models in first-ever summit on wheels
- The Hollywood-inspired start-up with business tools that don't need coding
- Asus announces roll-out of Android 10 update for its ROG Phone II
Technology News
Reviews
-
Lenovo TWS HT10 Pro earbuds: Light, modern, flexible and reasonably priced
The Lenovo TWS HT10 Pro is a great new entrant in the yet thinly explored wireless earbuds market
-
HP Spectre x360 review: An expensive but power-packed convertible notebook
With a premium look and build, latest specifications, effortless performance and sharp display, the HP Spectre x360 is easily one of the best ...
Launches
-
Oppo launches Find X2 Pro flagship with 120Hz display, Snapdragon 865 SoC
The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB internal storage
-
Realme 6 Pro, Realme 6, Realme Band launched: Price, sale details, and more
The Realme 6 Pro and Realme 6 boast screens with a 90Hz refresh rate, 64-megapixel quad rear cameras, 30W fast-charge technology, and Android 10 ...
Specials
-
Wave and pay with SoftPos
A new wave of technology is now ready to change the mobile based payment system once again
-
Indians prefer video, vernacular and mobile-only internet content
India is seeing massive adoption of Internet content, especially over smartphones driven by growth in users in small towns and rise of ...
Others
-
Grindr's Chinese owner says to sell dating app for $608 mn after US diktat
Grindr describes itself as the world's largest social networking app for gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people.
-
Google, Apple crack down on fake coronavirus apps to fight misinformation
Some of these apps used public data from reliable sources like the World Health Organization (WHO) to create dashboards or live maps.