Technology News
Reviews
From Samsung to Jabra: A selection of TWS earphones for calls and music
Here is a selection of some of the finest earplugs in the market and what they offer for the price
Zoook Rocker ThunderBuds review: Budget wireless earphones for heavy users
The Zoook Rocker ThunderBuds make a good value proposition with regard to performance and on-battery time
Launches
POCO M2 Pro with 33W fast charger, ad-free MIUI 11 launched: Details here
The POCO M2 Pro will be available in three colour variants -- Out of the Blue, Green and Greener and Two Shades of Black
OnePlus TV 32Y1, 43Y1 and OnePlus TV 55U1 launched: Price, specs, and more
The OnePlus TV 32Y1 will be available on Amazon India from July 5. The OnePlus TV 43Y1 and 55U1 shall go on sale at later dates