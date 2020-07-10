JUST IN
You are here » Home » Technology

Technology News

Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams gets together mode, dynamic view, other features: Know more

The EOS R5 features 8K movie recording, new 45MP full frame CMOS sensor while the EOS R6 features 4K movie recording and advanced 20.1MP full-frame CMOS sensor

Canon launches EOS R5 and EOS R6 full-frame mirrorless cameras in India

Vivo enters premium smartphone segment with camera-centric X-series

WhatsApp Business launches chat using QR Codes, expands Catalog feature

Planning significant investment, more hiring in India in next 5 years: Zoom

Thunderbolt 4 brings relevant upgrades over predecessor, USB4: Know more

Samsung announces 'Made in India' Galaxy Watch Active2 4G Aluminium edition

Following Apple, Samsung may skip in-box phone chargers from next year

Sit with colleagues in same room with Microsoft Teams, share emojis

As action takes backseat, GoPro Hero8 Black takes up double duty of webcam

Reviews Blog Add to MyPage

TWS earphones, earphones, earbuds » More

Launches Blog Add to MyPage

POCO M2 Pro » More

Compare mobiles

SELECT ANY 3 MOBILES TO COMPARE

Specials Blog Add to MyPage

consumer electronics » More

Others Blog Add to MyPage

Asus ROG Phone 3 » More