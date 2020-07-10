JUST IN
You are here » Home » Technology

Technology News

Pranjal Sharma

Farmers with phones need smart inputs

Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams gets together mode, dynamic view, other features: Know more

Canon launches EOS R5 and EOS R6 full-frame mirrorless cameras in India

Vivo enters premium smartphone segment with camera-centric X-series

WhatsApp Business launches chat using QR Codes, expands Catalog feature

Planning significant investment, more hiring in India in next 5 years: Zoom

Thunderbolt 4 brings relevant upgrades over predecessor, USB4: Know more

Samsung announces 'Made in India' Galaxy Watch Active2 4G Aluminium edition

Following Apple, Samsung may skip in-box phone chargers from next year

Sit with colleagues in same room with Microsoft Teams, share emojis

Reviews Blog Add to MyPage

TWS earphones, earphones, earbuds » More

Launches Blog Add to MyPage

POCO M2 Pro » More

Compare mobiles

SELECT ANY 3 MOBILES TO COMPARE

Specials Blog Add to MyPage

consumer electronics » More

Others Blog Add to MyPage

GoPro Hero8 Black with Mods » More