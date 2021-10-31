Technology News
Minix Vega smartwatch review: Great on looks, so-so on functionality
But at Rs 4,800, it isn't really a bad deal if you are looking at something basic; it does offers decent tracking and goes well as a fitness ...
Vivo X70 Pro+ review: A versatile premium flagship in the true sense
Vivo, in collaboration with Zeiss, has taken things a little further as the X70 Pro+ offers a fine imaging experience it does not compromise on ...
Google to launch Android 12L soon, OS suitable for bigger screens
As per GSM Arena, Android 12L will become available early next year, in time for the next wave of Android 12 tablets and foldables.
Apple to launch iPad Pro with low-power LTPO OLED display in 2023: Report
Cupertino based tech giant Apple is reportedly planning to launch two new iPad Pro models with low-power LTPO OLED displays for release in 2023 ...