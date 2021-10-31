JUST IN
Facebook directed to pay $257 per victim over personal data breach

JioPhone Next price revealed, installment plan starts at Rs 1,999

Apple says doubled business in India in fiscal ended September

Facebook changes name to Meta as it refocuses on virtual reality

Facebook's Zuckerberg lays out 'metaverse' vision at developers event

East or west, we can now raise money from anywhere: Paytm's Vijay Sharma

Govt seeks Facebook algorithm details amid hate speech allegations: Report

Apple tops India premium smartphone market with 44% share in Q3

IT ministry to issue FAQs on intermediary guidelines soon: Report

Facebook, Google, Twitter set to face grilling by UK lawmakers

