Technology News
Reviews
-
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max review: Adding some zing to mediocre screens
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max's top-notch performance, rich app library, excellent connectivity, and easy-to-use remote control breathe life in ...
-
Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch review: Style and substance rolled into one device
The Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch comes with caveats, but its fully functional smartwatch experience, thanks to Google services and Fossil features, ...
Launches
-
After Watch Series 7, Apple reportedly to launch Watch SE 2 in 2022
Apple recently launched the Watch Series 7 lineup and now the company is gearing up to launch an updated version of the Watch SE, which might be ...
-
Qualcomm leans into cameras, gaming with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform
Qualcomm said that more than a dozen phone makers, including Xiaomi, Sony and Honor, have signed up to use the new chips and that phones ...