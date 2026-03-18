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Home / World News / 1 killed, another injured in shooting at US Air Force base in New Mexico

1 killed, another injured in shooting at US Air Force base in New Mexico

The Air Force base near Alamogordo was put on lockdown because of reports of an active shooter

gun, gun law, gun permit, mass shooting, US gun law, US gun permit

Security officials have confirmed the base is safe and the lockdown has been lifted | Representative Image: Pexels

AP Alamogordo
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2026 | 8:16 AM IST

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A shooting at a US Air Force base in New Mexico has left one person dead and another wounded, according to military officials.

The Holloman Air Force Base near Alamogordo was put on lockdown at about 5:30 p.m on Tuesday because of reports of an active shooter, according to a statement released by the base. The person who was wounded has been taken for medical treatment.

Security officials have confirmed the base is safe and the lockdown has been lifted.

"Emergency personnel are responding to the situation and there is no threat at this time," the statement said.

Neither the names of the people shot nor additional details on the shooting have been released.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : United States Mexico US Air Force One Shooting

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First Published: Mar 18 2026 | 8:16 AM IST

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