10-day Israel-Lebanon ceasefire takes effect amid Hezbollah opposition

A 10-day ceasefire announced by US President Donald Trump and agreed on by Lebanon and Israel started at midnight Thursday local time.

The two neighbouring countries held their first direct diplomatic talks in decades on Tuesday in Washington after more than a month of war between Israel and the Iran-backed, Lebanon-based Hezbollah militant group. ALSO READ: West Asia crisis: Trump announces 10-day ceasefire between Israel, Lebanon

The truce, if it holds, could boost attempts to extend the ceasefire between Iran, the United States and Israel after weeks of devastating war that killed thousands of people and upended global markets by disrupting the flow of oil.

Hezbollah started firing on Israel right after the start of the Iran war. It kept up attacks focused on northern Israel communities through Thursday night, with at least eight people injured including two seriously, according to Israel's emergency services.

Air raid sirens were sounding in a few northern Israeli communities just minutes before the ceasefire was going into effect. Israel's military also said late Thursday it was striking Hezbollah rocket launchers.