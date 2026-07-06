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Home / World News / 10 killed, several injured as Russia launches missile, drone attack on Kyiv

10 killed, several injured as Russia launches missile, drone attack on Kyiv

The attack involved waves of ballistic and cruise missiles as well as drones. Explosions echoed across the city as civilians sought shelter in metro stations

russia, ukraine, russia ukraine war

Cars and private garages of residents burn after Russian missile and drone strikes in Kyiv, Ukraine | Image: Reuters

AP Kyiv
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2026 | 1:06 PM IST

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Russia launched waves of missiles and drones targeting Kyiv early Monday that killed at least 10 people, authorities said, hours after Ukraine's president warned that another large-scale attack was imminent.

Another 46 were injured, according to local officials, as emergency workers combed through rubble looking for survivors at residential high-rise buildings in two locations that suffered direct hits.

"These are residential buildings. Places where people slept and lived their ordinary lives," said Tymur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv's City Military Administration in a post on Telegram.

A residential building in the Podilskyi district partially collapsed, he said. In the Darnytsia district, several multistory buildings were damaged and people were believed to be trapped under the rubble.

 

The attack involved waves of ballistic and cruise missiles as well as drones. Explosions echoed across the city as civilians sought shelter in metro stations.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had warned hours earlier of another large-scale Russian attack on the city. Monday's attack comes days after a combined Russian attack killed at least 31 people in Kyiv last week.

Zelenskyy renewed calls for Western partners to bolster Ukraine's air defences, particularly by supplying more Patriot missiles, saying that failing to replenish them only emboldens Russia to prolong its four-year war, in a post on Telegram late Sunday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Russia Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine Kiev Ukraine Zelenskyy

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First Published: Jul 06 2026 | 1:06 PM IST

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