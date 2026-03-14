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Home / World News / US charges 11 Indians in fake robbery scheme to secure green card benefits

US charges 11 Indians in fake robbery scheme to secure green card benefits

Eleven Indian nationals allegedly staged armed robberies at stores across multiple US states to falsely claim crime victim status and seek immigration benefits under the U Visa programme

US visa

If convicted, the charge of conspiracy to commit visa fraud carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine of as much as $250,000 | Visa fraud. Photo: Shutterstock

Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2026 | 2:25 PM IST

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Eleven Indian nationals living without legal status in the United States have been charged in an alleged visa fraud scheme in which staged armed robberies were carried out so participants could falsely claim to be victims of violent crime to get special benefits on immigration applications.
 
US federal prosecutors said the accused organised fake robberies at convenience stores, liquor shops, and fast-food outlets, allowing store clerks to report the incidents to police and later use them as evidence in applications for U non-immigration status (U Visa). The programme grants temporary legal status to victims of certain crimes who cooperate with law enforcement and can eventually lead to permanent residency status, popularly known as a “green card”.
 

Who are the accused?

Those charged include Jitendrakumar Patel (39), Maheshkumar Patel (36), Sanjaykumar Patel (45), Dipikaben Patel (40), Rameshbhai Patel (52), Amitabahen Patel (43), Ronakkumar Patel (28), Sangitaben Patel (36), Minkesh Patel (42), Sonal Patel (42), and Mitul Patel (40).
 
Authorities said the defendants had been living illegally in several US states including Massachusetts, Kentucky, and Ohio.
 
Dipikaben Patel, who had been residing in Weymouth, Massachusetts, has already been deported to India, according to a statement from the US Department of Justice.

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Six of the accused — Jitendrakumar, Maheshkumar, Sanjaykumar, Amitabahen, Sangitaben, and Mitul — were arrested in Massachusetts and later released after making their initial appearance in federal court in Boston.
 
Rameshbhai Patel, Ronakkumar Patel, Sonal Patel, and Minkesh Patel were arrested separately in Kentucky, Missouri, and Ohio and will appear before a federal court in Boston at a later stage.

What is the alleged plot behind the staged robberies?

Investigators say the conspiracy dates back to March 2023, when the group allegedly arranged for a series of robberies to be staged against at least six businesses in Massachusetts and other locations.
 
According to court filings, the “robber” would enter a shop, threaten store clerks or owners with what appeared to be a firearm, and take cash from the register before leaving the premises. The encounters were typically captured on the stores’ surveillance cameras.
 
The store clerks or owners involved in the scheme allegedly waited several minutes after the robber left before contacting police and reporting the incident.
 
Authorities claim the goal was to create the appearance of a genuine violent crime so that participants could apply for a U Visa by claiming they had suffered harm and assisted law enforcement.

How were payments arranged within the scheme?

Prosecutors allege that individuals who wanted to be listed as victims paid the organiser to take part in the staged incidents. In turn, store owners were reportedly paid to allow their premises to be used for the fake robberies.
 
The alleged organiser, along with the person who carried out the robberies and a getaway driver, had previously been charged and convicted in connection with the case.
 
The 11 defendants named in the latest charges are accused of either arranging the staged robberies or paying to participate in them themselves or on behalf of family members.

What penalties could the accused face?

If convicted, the charge of conspiracy to commit visa fraud carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine of as much as $250,000.
 
(With inputs from AP)

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First Published: Mar 14 2026 | 2:25 PM IST

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