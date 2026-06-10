Wednesday, June 10, 2026 | 10:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / 13 killed after Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan: Taliban official

13 killed after Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan: Taliban official

Taliban chief spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid announced the airstrikes, which he said targeted the Afghan provinces of Khost, Kunar and Paktika

Afghanistan-Pakistan, Afghanistan Pakistan flag

The countries have engaged in months of fighting that has killed hundreds of people | Photo: Shutterstock

AP Kabul
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2026 | 10:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Afghanistan said Wednesday that Pakistan launched new airstrikes targeting the country, killing at least 13 people and wounding 14 others.

The countries have engaged in months of fighting that has killed hundreds of people.

Taliban chief spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said the latest airstrikes targeted the Afghan provinces of Khost, Kunar and Paktika and killed 11 children, one woman and one elderly man.

There was no immediate acknowledgment of the strikes from Pakistan.

The strikes came a day after suspected Pakistani Taliban militants attacked a security post in the Hasan Khel area of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, triggering an intense gunbattle in which six members of the Federal Constabulary were killed and several others wounded, according to Pakistan's Interior Ministry.

 

Also Read

Mini-submarines, shipping routes, Strait of Hormuz,

Silent sentinelspremium

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

India urges global community to hold Pak accountable for violence in PoK

Parvathaneni Harish, Parvathaneni

India urges UN to review sanctions on Afghanistan amid changed realities

aircraft, Military aircrafts

India among top 5 military spenders; has 190 nuclear warheads: Sipri

pakistan Flag

Pakistan's human rights body raises alarm over violence, JAAC ban in PoK

Local authorities said Tuesday that security forces killed eight of the attackers and thwarted an attempt to overrun the checkpoint. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi later attended funeral prayers for the dead personnel in Peshawar, the ministry said.

Naqvi paid tribute to the dead and expressed condolences to their families, saying their sacrifices would not be forgotten. He also said Pakistan remained united in its fight against militancy and that operations against groups threatening peace and security would be intensified.

Pakistan and Afghanistan have engaged in deadly fighting since late February, when Afghanistan launched a cross-border attack on Pakistan in retaliation for Pakistani airstrikes inside Afghanistan.

Pakistan in February declared it was in open war with its Afghanistan, following a surge in militant attacks on civilians and security forces inside Pakistan. Afghanistan has said a deadly Pakistani airstrikes in March hit a drug-treatment centre in Kabul, killing more than 400 people. The death toll could not be independently confirmed.

Pakistan has disputed the claim and denied targeting civilians, saying it struck an ammunition depot.

The latest development comes months after China hosted peace talks between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Urumqi, in northern China, and later Beijing said Afghanistan and Pakistan had agreed not to escalate their conflict and to explore a solution.

Pakistan accuses Afghanistan of harboring militants that carry out deadly attacks inside Pakistan, especially the Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP. The group is separate from, but allied with, the Afghan Taliban, which has ruled Afghanistan since it seized power in the country in 2021 amid the chaotic withdrawal of US-led troops. Kabul denies the charge.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Iran, Iran flag

US, Iran launch airstrikes after Trump blames Tehran for downing helicopter

US sanctions on Iran, Trump Economic Fury campaign, Iran oil exports China, US Iran economic pressure, Strait of Hormuz crisis

US, Iran zero in on four nuclear issues in talks amid escalating tensions

Revlon

Revlon fails to ensure some products are safe, warns US regulator

Federal law enforcement officers attempt to disperse demonstrators protesting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity outside the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building in St. Paul, Minnesota

US House passes $70 bn bill to fund immigration enforcement for 3 years

import, export, tariff, trump tariffs

As US refines tariff refund system, who gets to apply is under dispute

Topics : Taliban Pakistan Afghanistan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 10 2026 | 10:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayHexagon Nutrition IPO AllotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayClaude Fable 5Delhi Weather ForecastUS Iran StrikesRajiv Bajaj to Step Down Crude Oil Outlook