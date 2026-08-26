Wednesday, August 26, 2026 | 11:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Buzzing :

Stock Market LIVEStocks to WatchBank Holiday TodayGold-Silver PriceHindustan Copper ShareNew Mac Studio Price in IndiaEternal Share PriceUS Visa Bulletin September 2026Delhi Weather
Home / World News / 14 infants killed in fire at major hospital in Pakistan's Islamabad

14 infants killed in fire at major hospital in Pakistan's Islamabad

The fire occurred at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), the largest public hospital in the capital

Pakistan hospital fire, PIMS, Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences

Police officers move past an ambulance outside an intensive care unit after a fire broke out at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital in Islamabad, Pakistan | Reuters

Press Trust of India Islamabad
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2026 | 11:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Fourteen infants were killed on Wednesday after a fire broke out in a gynaecology ward of a major hospital in Pakistan's capital Islamabad, authorities said.

The fire occurred at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), the largest public hospital in the capital.

In a statement, the Islamabad administration said fourteen newborns were killed when the fire broke out on the third floor of the hospital's mother and child ward.

PIMS Spokesperson Dr Aneeza Jalil told the Dawn newspaper that 15 babies were in the ward.

"At least one baby was saved by a doctor," she said.

Also Read

Amravati hospital fire,hospital fire

3 newborns die in fire at Amravati hospital, CM Fadnavis orders probe

Tarique Rahman

Bangladesh open to join Saudi Arabia-Pakistan-Turkiye defence alliance

Pak, Pakistan Army chief, General Asim Munir

Iran says Pakistan's Army Chief Asim Munir to visit Tehran on Monday

pakistan Flag

Pakistan to deploy army in Rawalpindi for 'sensitive security duties'

Fire, Fire accident

3 steel factory employees die in fire at plant in Jharkhand's Ramgarh

The administration statement said rescue teams were rushed to the scene, with six fire brigade vehicles and four ambulances taking part in the rescue operation.

 

"The fire was immediately brought under control," it said, adding that an inquiry committee headed by the additional deputy commissioner general had been formed to investigate the incident.

Earlier, media reports said that 15 infants were killed in the incident.

When asked about its cause, PIMS spokesperson Jalil said the fire, which erupted around 7 am, appeared to have been caused by a short circuit.

She added that the flames had been extinguished but the cooling process would take some time.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Hyundai Motor, Hyundai

Hyundai Motor plans 100 new, fresh models with focus on US hybrid push

Sanae Takaichi

PM Takaichi says Japan will 'protect' ICC from US push to dismantle

Mark Carney, Canada, Canada PM, Canadian PM

Trump admin weighs more trade penalties against Canada after retaliation

Parvathaneni Harish, Parvathaneni

India calls on international community to safeguard critical sea lanes

donald trump, trump

Trump submits civil nuclear agreement with Saudi to Congress for review

Topics : Pakistan Fire accident fire break outs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 26 2026 | 11:51 AM IST