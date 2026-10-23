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Home / World News / 16 killed, 46 injured after earthquake of magnitude 7 strikes Tibet

16 killed, 46 injured after earthquake of magnitude 7 strikes Tibet

Rescue operations continue in Nagqu after the earthquake collapsed at least 339 homes and 20 livestock sheds, disrupted communications and forced railway and highway closures

earthquake

It was the biggest earthquake in the region in the last five years

AP Beijing
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2026 | 8:00 AM IST

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A magnitude 7 earthquake hit China's Tibet region on Thursday evening, killing at least 16 people, injuring 46 and collapsing hundreds of homes in the northern regional city of Nagqu, official media said.

Search and rescue efforts continued following the collapse of at least 339 homes and 20 livestock sheds, the Nagqu media office said, citing city government officials. Among the injured, 11 people were in serious condition and the other 35 sustained minor injuries, the media office said.

More than 1,600 people from the local county were deployed for rescue efforts. Supplies including 1,000 prefabricated housing units, around 3,000 tents and folding beds, as well as flashlights and winter clothing arrived in the region.

 

China's official news agency Xinhua said on Friday that communication in part of the region has been down. Local railway authorities have taken emergency actions to halt trains passing through the region.

The earthquake also caused rockfalls that have forced local authorities to close a section of National Highway 317, allowing only emergency, rescue and official support vehicles through as crews worked to clear debris, according to Xinhua.

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Intermittent snows are expected in the earthquake region over the next three days, Xinhua said.

It was the biggest earthquake in the region in the last five years, China's national broadcaster CCTV said.

The US Geological Survey said the quake occurred at 10:33 pm local time, with its epicentre 191 kilometres (119 miles) east-northeast of Nagqu, in a sparsely populated, high-altitude area of northern Tibet. It put the earthquake's depth at 18 kilometres (11 miles).

Nagqu is more than 300 kilometres (186 miles) north of Tibet's capital, Lhasa. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Oct 23 2026 | 8:00 AM IST