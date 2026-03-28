2 students dead, 7 others injured in Tennessee school bus crash in US

Two students were killed and at least seven other people were injured Friday in a school bus crash in west Tennessee, officials said.

The crash involving a Tennessee Department of Transportation dump truck, a Chevrolet Trailblazer and the school bus took place at about noon on Highway 70 in Carroll County, said Maj. Travis Plotzer, a spokesperson for the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Plotzer said there were a total of 25 students and five adults on the bus. The school bus was carrying students and employees from Kenwood Middle School in Clarksville for a field trip to Jackson, Tennessee, the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System said in a statement. The cause of the crash was under investigation.

Plotzer said during a news conference that two students died in the crash. Officials said at least seven other people were taken by air ambulance to hospitals in Tennessee. The nature of their injures was not immediately disclosed.

Four people were taken to Monroe Carrell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville and are in stable condition, according to a Vanderbilt Health spokesperson.

It was not immediately known if other injured people were taken by ground ambulance to hospitals.