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Home / World News / 21 killed, 61 injured in blast at fireworks factory in central China

21 killed, 61 injured in blast at fireworks factory in central China

The blast took place around 5 pm on Monday at Liuyang Huasheng Fireworks Manufacturing and Display Co, a fireworks plant located at Guandu township

The Eaton Fire, which ravaged part of Los Angeles in January 2025, was one of the most destructive wildfires in California history

Emergency and fire rescue teams were pressed into service and deployed at the site shortly after the explosion | Representative Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Beijing
1 min read Last Updated : May 05 2026 | 10:07 AM IST

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Twenty-one people have been killed and 61 others injured after an explosion occurred at a fireworks manufacturing plant in Liuyang city, Hunan province, Chinese state media reported on Tuesday.

The blast took place around 5 pm on Monday at Liuyang Huasheng Fireworks Manufacturing and Display Co, a fireworks plant located at Guandu township, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Emergency and fire rescue teams were pressed into service and deployed at the site shortly after the explosion.

In the incident, 21 people have died and 61 others have been admitted to hospital for treatment.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : China Fireworks Fire accident

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First Published: May 05 2026 | 10:06 AM IST

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