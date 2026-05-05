21 killed, 61 injured in blast at fireworks factory in central China
The blast took place around 5 pm on Monday at Liuyang Huasheng Fireworks Manufacturing and Display Co, a fireworks plant located at Guandu township
Listen to This Article
Twenty-one people have been killed and 61 others injured after an explosion occurred at a fireworks manufacturing plant in Liuyang city, Hunan province, Chinese state media reported on Tuesday.
The blast took place around 5 pm on Monday at Liuyang Huasheng Fireworks Manufacturing and Display Co, a fireworks plant located at Guandu township, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.
Emergency and fire rescue teams were pressed into service and deployed at the site shortly after the explosion.
In the incident, 21 people have died and 61 others have been admitted to hospital for treatment.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 05 2026 | 10:06 AM IST