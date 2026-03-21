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Home / World News / Twenty-two countries urge Iran to halt attacks, reopen Strait of Hormuz

Twenty-two countries urge Iran to halt attacks, reopen Strait of Hormuz

Countries including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, the UK, Germany, France, Japan, South Korea and Australia have condemned Iran's attacks on commercial vessels

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow, 33-kilometre-wide maritime corridor between Oman and Iran but despite its size, it handles over 20 per cent of the world’s oil supply.

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow, 33-kilometre-wide maritime corridor between Oman and Iran but despite its size, it handles over 20 per cent of the world’s oil supply (File Photo)

AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2026 | 7:40 PM IST

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Twenty-two countries on Saturday urged Iran to cease attacks and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Countries including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, the UK, Germany, France, Japan, South Korea and Australia have condemned Iran's attacks on commercial vessels as well as oil and gas facilities in the region.

"The effects of Iran's actions will be felt by people in all parts of the world, especially the most vulnerable," they said in a joint statement Saturday.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Mar 21 2026 | 7:39 PM IST

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