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Home / World News / 3 children, teacher killed in Oregon school shooting; shooter dead

3 children, teacher killed in Oregon school shooting; shooter dead

The attacker, identified as a Bend resident, forced his way into the school by shooting at locked doors, police said

Gun shooting, mass shooting

The attacker used a pump-action shotgun that was purchased by his mother, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the shooting. Photo: ANI

AP Bend (Oregon)
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2026 | 8:22 AM IST

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A 16-year-old opened fire at an elementary school in Bend, Oregon, on Thursday, killing three children and a teacher before he was shot by a person at the scene who pursued him into the school, authorities said.

Authorities found the suspect dead inside the school minutes after the shooting was first reported, Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz said.

The three children killed were aged 5, 8 and 11. Another child, 7, and a teacher, 54, were injured and taken to a hospital in critical condition, Krantz said.

The attacker, identified as a Bend resident, forced his way into the school by shooting at locked doors, police said. He was shot and went down inside the school shortly after officers arrived, police spokesperson Sheila Miller said.

 

The first 911 call came just before 1 pm from a person in a vehicle outside Silver Rail Elementary who reported being shot at by someone with a long gun, Krantz said.

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Further 911 calls came from inside the school, and officers arrived on scene within minutes, Miller said.

Police said they did not know if the attacker knew anyone at the school or whether he had attended.

The attacker used a pump-action shotgun that was purchased by his mother, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the shooting. The official spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to publicly discuss the investigation.

The school in Bend, Oregon, which is more than 100 miles (160 kilometres) southeast of Portland, had 459 enrolled students as of last year, according to the Oregon Department of Education. The school serves students in kindergarten through fifth grade.

At a news conference Thursday night, Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek said her heart was "absolutely broken" and thanked the civilian who pursued the shooter.

"To the community member who heroically intervened to stop further loss of life: Your actions carry a heavy emotional burden, and I just want you to know that my thoughts are with you as well," she said.

Reunification of children with their parents was ongoing early Thursday evening.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Oct 16 2026 | 8:22 AM IST