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Home / World News / 3 killed in US military strike on alleged drug boat in Caribbean Sea

3 killed in US military strike on alleged drug boat in Caribbean Sea

The Trump administration's campaign of blowing up alleged drug-trafficking vessels in Latin American waters has persisted since early September and killed at least 181 people

In this handout provided by the US Navy, the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group operates at sea on Nov. 13

US military has not provided evidence that any of the vessels were carrying drugs | Representative Image: Bloomberg

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2026 | 8:34 AM IST

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The US military said it launched another strike on a boat accused of ferrying drugs in the Caribbean Sea, killing three people Sunday.

The Trump administration's campaign of blowing up alleged drug-trafficking vessels in Latin American waters has persisted since early September and killed at least 181 people. Other strikes have taken place in the eastern Pacific Ocean.

Despite the Iran war, the series of strikes have ramped up again in the past week or so, showing that the administration's aggressive measures to stop what it calls "narcoterrorism" in the Western Hemisphere are not letting up. The military has not provided evidence that any of the vessels were carrying drugs.

 

The attacks began as the US built up its largest military presence in the region in generations and came months ahead of the raid in January that captured then-Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. He was brought to New York to face drug trafficking charges and has pleaded not guilty.

In the latest attack Sunday, US Southern Command repeated previous statements by saying it had targeted the alleged drug traffickers along known smuggling routes. It posted a video on X showing a boat moving along the water before a massive explosion engulfs the vessel in flames.

President Donald Trump has said the US is in "armed conflict" with cartels in Latin America and has justified the attacks as a necessary escalation to stem the flow of drugs into the United States and fatal overdoses claiming American lives. But his administration has offered little evidence to support its claims of killing "narcoterrorists."  Critics, meanwhile, have questioned the overall legality of the boat strikes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : US Military Drug trafficking Drug trade Illegal drug racket Trump administration Latin America

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First Published: Apr 20 2026 | 8:34 AM IST

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