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Home / World News / 4 Indian Americans named to Carnegie's Great Immigrants list for 2026

4 Indian Americans named to Carnegie's Great Immigrants list for 2026

Last year, Indian-origin civil rights advocate Manjusha P Kulkarni and Yale University astrophysicist Priyamvada Natarajan were among the honourees

Nikesh Arora

Chairman and CEO of Palo Alto Networks Nikesh Arora has been named to the Carnegie Corporation of New York's prestigious Great Immigrants, Great Americans list for 2026 | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Houston
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2026 | 9:36 AM IST

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Four Indian Americans, including cybersecurity executive Nikesh Arora and Harvard professor Mahzarin Banaji, have been named to the Carnegie Corporation of New York's prestigious Great Immigrants, Great Americans list for 2026.

The other Indian-American honourees are Harvard Medical School professor Dr Sanjiv Chopra and Vertex Pharmaceuticals President and CEO Reshma Kewalramani.

The 2026 class comprises 25 naturalised US citizens from 21 countries and was announced as the United States prepares to mark the 250th anniversary of its independence.

The honourees will be recognised as part of the Carnegie Corporation's annual Fourth of July Great Immigrants, Great Americans campaign, which celebrates immigrants' contributions to the United States.

 

Arora, chairman and CEO of Palo Alto Networks, was born in Uttar Pradesh. Banaji, a Hyderabad-born social psychologist at Harvard University, is known for her pioneering work on implicit bias.

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New Delhi-born Chopra is an internationally recognised liver disease specialist and educator at Harvard Medical School, while Mumbai-born Kewalramani heads Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Last year, Indian-origin civil rights advocate Manjusha P. Kulkarni and Yale University astrophysicist Priyamvada Natarajan were among the honourees.

Previous Indian-origin recipients include Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee, public health expert Ashish Kumar Jha, economist Gita Gopinath, NASA scientist Kamlesh Lulla, former US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Indian Americans US immigrants immigrants Nikesh Arora

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First Published: Jul 01 2026 | 9:36 AM IST

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