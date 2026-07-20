4 Indian killed in Russian missile strike on a merchant vessel in Black Sea

India on Monday condemned a Russian missile strike on the Guinea-Bissau-flagged merchant vessel Golden Leo, in which four of the ship's Indian crew members lost their lives. The vessel was attacked on the evening of July 19 while departing the port of Odesa, Ukraine's largest seaport and a vital maritime hub on the Black Sea.

At the time of the incident, there were 17 crew members on board, including five Indian nationals. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said four Indian nationals lost their lives in the attack, while one is hospitalised in a critical condition. India's mission in Ukraine is closely monitoring the situation and is making every effort to extend all possible assistance to those affected, the MEA said.

"India condemns such attacks and reiterates that targeting commercial shipping, endangering innocent civilian crew members, or otherwise impeding freedom of navigation and commerce, is deplorable and should be avoided," it said.

Three cruise missiles hit the Guinea-Bissau-flagged Golden Leo, which was carrying corn near Ukraine's southern port of Odesa, killing 10 people, a Reuters report quoted Ukrainian officials as saying on Monday. Eight of the vessel's 17 crew members were rescued. Russia hit the Golden Leo — a Guinea-Bissau-flagged ship manned by a crew from India and Syria — with three cruise missiles, causing a fire on Sunday, Ukraine's navy wrote on the Telegram messaging app. A separate Russian attack on Odesa, Ukraine's largest seaport, killed three people and wounded three others on Monday, Serhiy Lysak, head of the city's military administration, said.