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Home / World News / 4 killed in strike on alleged drug-smuggling boat in Caribbean: US military

4 killed in strike on alleged drug-smuggling boat in Caribbean: US military

The attack brings number of people who have been killed in boat strikes by the US military to 231 in 69 strikes since the Trump admin began targeting those it calls narcoterrorists almost a year ago

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AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2026 | 7:44 AM IST

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The US military attacked a boat suspected of being used to smuggle drugs in the Caribbean Sea, killing four people, as the Trump administration continues its monthslong campaign against alleged traffickers in Latin America.

The attack on Saturday brings the number of people who have been killed in boat strikes by the US military to at least 231 in 69 strikes since the Trump administration began targeting those it calls "narcoterrorists" almost a year ago.

As with most of the military's statements on strikes in the eastern Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea, US Southern Command said it targeted the alleged drug traffickers along known smuggling routes.

 

The military did not provide evidence that the vessel was ferrying drugs. A video posted on X showed an image of what appeared to be a moving boat followed by a flash.

The Trump administration is pursuing deals with allied nations to extend its offensive to land across multiple Latin American countries.

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Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said during a visit to Panama last month that Colombia, Guatemala and Honduras had agreed to allow the US to carry out joint military operations against criminal groups on their soil.

Guatemala denied reaching such a deal. Ecuador launched similar missions with the US in March.

President Donald Trump has said the US is in "armed conflict" with cartels in Latin America and has justified the attacks as a necessary escalation to stem the flow of drugs into the United States and fatal overdoses claiming American lives.

But his administration has offered little evidence to support its claims of killing smugglers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : US Military Caribbean cruise Drug

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First Published: Sep 20 2026 | 7:44 AM IST