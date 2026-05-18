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Home / World News / 5.2 magnitude quake in south China kills 2, damages buildings in Guangxi

5.2 magnitude quake in south China kills 2, damages buildings in Guangxi

At least 13 buildings collapsed, while landslides triggered by the quake blocked roads to the area, according to the Chinese media

Earthquake

Earthquakes occasionally strike south China, with more intense ones usually occurring toward the mountainous west or the east, toward Taiwan (Representative image; Photo credit: Shutterstock)

AP Beijing
1 min read Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 1:13 PM IST

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A 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck south China's Guangxi region early Monday, killing two people, toppling buildings and triggering the evacuations of thousands, state media reported.

Four others were injured, while more than 7,000 residents were evacuated from Liuzhou city.

The search for several missing residents wrapped up around midday Monday, after the last trapped person, a 91-year-old man, was found alive in good condition, authorities said.

Images aired by state broadcaster CCTV showed excavators clearing debris. At least 13 buildings collapsed, while landslides triggered by the quake blocked roads to the area, according to CCTV.

Train services around Liuzhou were cancelled or delayed.

 

Earthquakes occasionally strike south China, with more intense ones usually occurring toward the mountainous west or the east, toward Taiwan.

The most devastating recent earthquake with a magnitude of 7.9 occurred in the southwestern Sichuan province in 2008, leaving more than 87,000 dead or missing.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : China Earthquake earthquakes

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First Published: May 18 2026 | 1:13 PM IST

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