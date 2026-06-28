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Home / World News / 6.1-magnitude quake off northeast Japan rattles coast, no tsunami alert

6.1-magnitude quake off northeast Japan rattles coast, no tsunami alert

The quake struck off coast of Iwate Prefecture, with a depth of about 40 kilometers (25 miles), on Sunday morning, and shook Aomori Prefecture and other nearby regions

earthquake

Japan is prone to quakes and tsunami

AP Tokyo
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2026 | 7:26 AM IST

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A magnitude-6.1 earthquake rattled northeastern Japan early Sunday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the latest in a series of major temblors hitting the region.

No tsunami warning was issued and there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties. But the recent spate of quakes coming during typhoon season has set off worries about mudslides.

Sunday's quake struck off the coast of Iwate Prefecture at 7:25 a.m. local time, with a depth of about 40 kilometers (25 miles), and shook Aomori Prefecture and other nearby regions.

Japan is prone to quakes and tsunami. A series of quakes have hit lately, including a 7.2 magnitude quake that struck Thursday in the area close to Sunday's quake. That magnitude was revised upward from a preliminary estimate.

 

The agency has warned other quakes may follow. A magnitude 5.6 earthquake shook Yamanashi Prefecture and nearby areas, which are near Mount Fuji and west of Tokyo, on Friday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Jun 28 2026 | 7:26 AM IST

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