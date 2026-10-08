78 incidents involving Indian seafarers in Hormuz, 139 sailors in Strait

Amid attacks on ships passing throught the Strait of hormuz near Iran, 78 vessels with Indian seafarers on board have come under attack since the West Asia war broke out on February 28, Shipping Secretary Vijay Kumar at a press briefing with the Minister for Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal hereon Thursday. Out of these, four were Indian-flagged vessels.

Amid ongoing attacks, 139 Indian seafarers are currently in the Strait of Hormuz and eight vessels of Indian interest are inside the strait, Kumar added. Two of these vessels are Indian-flagged while six are India-bound.

Sonowal and Kumar were addressing reporters during the Sagarmanthan event, where international stakeholders flagged the rising threat in international waters.

So far, 16 Indian seafarers have died in attacks on commercial vessels, including 11 in the Strait of Hormuz and five in the Black Sea. According to an official, 74 vessels of Indian interest have crossed the Strait of Hormuz since the war began. Of these, 25 vessels were Indian-flagged. Over a dozen tankers have left the strait in this period, ferrying 3 million tonne crude oil.

Sonowal said he held bilateral talks with Belgium, Saudi Arabia, and Bhutan, and is eyeing pacts on energy and green shipping. He also discussed Saudi Arabia’s participation in Indian port projects such as Vadhavan in Gujarat and Galathea Bay in Greater Nicobar, with a delegation from the Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani). The two sides also discussed cooperation in shipbuilding, seafarer training and resilient supply chains.

The two sides also discussed cooperation in shipbuilding, seafarer training and resilient supply chains. Saudi Arabia expressed interest in investing in India’s port projects and in the Maritime Development Fund (MDF), a government statement said.

In his discussion with the Flemish Minister for Mobility, Public Works, Ports and Sport, Annick De Ridder, Sonowal proposed exploring a green shipping corridor linking Indian ports with Antwerp-Bruges. Both sides discussed green fuels, smart port technology, and dredging.

India and the EU also announced an industry coalition for the proposed India-EU green shipping corridor on Wednesday. VO Chidambaranar Port Authority (Tuticorin Port) has signed an agreement with the Port of Antwerp for training in capacity building in green shipping, and green fuel.