8 killed, 95 injured after US-Israeli strikes hit Iran's B1 Bridge

At least eight civilians have been reported killed, and 95 others sustained injuries following US-Israeli strikes, Iranian state media Press TV reported. The military action specifically targeted the "B1 bridge in Karaj," resulting in a high number of casualties in the surrounding area.

The victims of the strike reportedly include "Iranian travellers" and "residents of the local village" who were near the infrastructure at the time of the attack. According to Press TV, the toll also included "families who were in the area for Nature Day," a time when many people were outdoors.

In the wake of such strikes, President Masoud Pezeshkian has stated that Iran remains "resolute in defending itself against American and Israeli aggressors using all of its capacities," state broadcaster Press TV reported. This comes over a month after the commencement of a military conflict that Tehran describes as an unprovoked war of aggression against the Islamic Republic.

The Iranian President made these observations during a telephonic conversation with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, on Thursday. During the exchange, Pezeshkian highlighted that Tehran was engaged in "indirect negotiations with the United States" at the moment Washington initiated its "strikes and bombing campaign."

Detailing the impact of the ongoing hostilities, Pezeshkian briefed Aliyev on the destruction of "vital and industrial infrastructures," as well as strikes targeting "schools" and "hospitals." According to Press TV, the Iranian leader expressed his gratitude to the people and government of Azerbaijan for their "sympathy and support" during the crisis.

In response, President Aliyev noted the adverse effects of the conflict on regional "security and stability," voicing his hope for a swift restoration of peace. Beyond the security situation, the two leaders also explored avenues to "boost Tehran-Baku cooperation in various fields."

Parallel to the presidential dialogue, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held talks with his Filipino counterpart, Maria Teresa Lazaro. Araghchi asserted that Iran's actions to "prevent the passage of vessels associated with the aggressors through the Strait of Hormuz" are "in accordance with international law," Press TV reported.

The Foreign Minister maintained that such measures are "aimed at safeguarding security in the strategic waterway" and are intended to "prevent further military attacks." Despite the current tensions, Araghchi noted that Tehran has maintained a "responsible approach by facilitating safe passage for non-hostile vessels and tankers" through "coordination with relevant Iranian authorities."

According to Press TV, the top diplomat identified the "illegal aggression by the United States and the Israeli regime" as the primary driver of "insecurity in the region and the Strait of Hormuz."

During the discussion, Lazaro offered condolences following the death of several Iranian citizens and officials, as well as the former Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, who was killed during the current conflict. The Filipino official echoed calls for an "immediate end to the conflict" and the establishment of "lasting peace and stability."

As the war enters its second month, Press TV cited Iranian health officials reporting that the violence has resulted in the deaths of "more than 2,000 people across the country," including women and children.