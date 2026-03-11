About 140 US troops injured, 8 severely, so far in Iran war, says Pentagon

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said Tuesday would be the most intense day yet of US strikes inside Iran. The Islamic Republic, its firepower diminished, vowed to fight on. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the war's aim is a popular overthrow of Iran's government, and "we are breaking their bones". White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said US President Donald Trump "is not making anything up" as he offers varying justifications for launching the war.

The US stock market and oil prices were holding relatively steady on Tuesday after Trump's signals about how long the war could last caused wild swings in financial and fuel markets. The Pentagon, meanwhile, offered its first tally of American wounded, saying about 140 US troops have been injured, eight severely.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf dismissed any suggestion of seeking a ceasefire, while another top Iranian security official, Ali Larijani, warned Trump himself, writing on X that "Iran doesn't fear your empty threats. Even those bigger than you couldn't eliminate Iran. Be careful not to get eliminated yourself." Here is the latest: Trump worried about Iran putting mines in the Strait of Hormuz The US president said he has no reports of Iran putting explosive mines in the strategic waterway. But if Tehran did, "we want them removed, IMMEDIATELY!" he posted on social media.

"If for any reason mines were placed, and they are not removed forthwith, the Military consequences to Iran will be at a level never seen before," Trump wrote.

A fifth of the world's oil passes through the strait, which is only about 33 kilometres (21 miles) wide at its narrowest point.

UN Security Council to vote on demanding Iran stop attacking Arab neighbours The draft resolution, obtained by The Associated Press, condemns Iran's attacks on Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan. The measure calls for an immediate end to all strikes and threats against neighbouring states, including through proxies.

Trump administration offers USD 20 billion in reinsurance to get tankers moving Military escorts could reopen the Strait of Hormuz for oil and natural gas shipments and reduce a global supply shortage created by the Iran war. And Trump has said the US Navy would escort oil tankers through the strait if necessary. But those escorts have not happened yet, the White House said on Tuesday.

There are currently about 400 oil and product tankers idle in the Gulf, and one oil tanker passed through the Strait of Hormuz without incident on Monday, according to data from MarineTraffic, a project that tracks the movement of vessels around the globe using publicly available data.

More explosions heard in Doha as Iran's neighbours intercept missiles The Qatari Defence Ministry says it intercepted another missile attack from Iran. Earlier in the day, Qatar said it intercepted five Iranian ballistic missiles launched, with no casualties or damage reported.

The defence ministry of Bahrain, home to the US Navy's 5th Fleet headquarters, said it has intercepted 105 ballistic missiles and 176 drones since the war began. One hit a residential building in Bahrain's capital, Manama, killing a 29-year-old woman and wounding eight others, the Interior Ministry said.

The United Arab Emirates' Defence Ministry said nine drones hit the country on Tuesday, while it intercepted eight missiles and 26 drones, and that the attacks have killed six people and injured 122.

A ship likely came under attack in the Persian Gulf off the coast of Abu Dhabi, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations centre reported. If confirmed, that would expand the radius of ongoing assaults against shipping by Iran.

White House avoids explaining why Trump erroneously claimed Iran has Tomahawks Press secretary Karoline Leavitt did not answer why Trump falsely asserted on Monday that Iran has access to the US-made Tomahawk cruise missile, the weapon likely used to strike a girls school in Iran, killing 165 people.

She responded in part that "the president has a right to share his opinions with the American public" while noting "he has said he will accept the conclusion of that investigation".

Israel says Iran using cluster munitions Israel says Iran has been firing cluster munitions throughout this war, adding a complicated and deadly challenge to Israel's already-stretched air defences.

The warheads burst open at high altitudes, scattering dozens of smaller bomblets across a wide area. The smaller bombs, which at night can resemble orange fireballs, are difficult to intercept and have proven lethal.

White House says Trump 'not making anything up' Leavitt was asked about Trump's shifting explanations in which he said Iran was going to strike the US first, but offering a variety of different timelines in which he said that would happen.

Leavitt said Trump's statements were "a feeling the president had based on facts".

When asked why other US leaders or Israeli leaders were not making the same assertions and if Trump was "making this up" to justify the war, Leavitt responded by saying "The president is not making anything up." About 140 US troops have been injured in Iran war, eight severely, Pentagon says The Pentagon says about 140 US service members have been wounded in conflict with Iran.

"The vast majority of these injuries have been minor, and 108 service members have already returned to duty," Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said in an emailed statement. Eight are currently "severely injured", Parnell added.