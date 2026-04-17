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Home / World News / 'Agreed to ceasefire to advance peace efforts with Lebanon': Netanyahu

'Agreed to ceasefire to advance peace efforts with Lebanon': Netanyahu

In a video statement, Netanyahu said he was taking the step in an attempt 'to advance' peace efforts with Lebanon

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

The Hezbollah militant group, which has been fighting Israel for six weeks, has said it opposes the dialogue (Photo:PTI)

AP Jerusalem
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2026 | 6:46 AM IST

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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday said he has agreed to a 10-day ceasefire in Lebanon.

In a video statement, Netanyahu said he was taking the step in an attempt "to advance" peace efforts with Lebanon.

Israel and Lebanon opened negotiations this week in Washington aimed at forging a peace agreement.

The Hezbollah militant group, which has been fighting Israel for six weeks, has said it opposes the dialogue.

"We have an opportunity to make a historic peace agreement with Lebanon," Netanyahu said.

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Israel has staged a ground invasion in southern Lebanon, where its forces have been engaged in fierce battles with Hezbollah in the border area.

 

Hezbollah added that "Israeli occupation on our land grants Lebanon and its people the right to resist it, and this matter will be determined based on how developments unfold," a stance that could complicate the ceasefire.

Netanyahu said Israeli troops will stay in an expanded security zone in southern Lebanon "much stronger, more extensive and more continuous than before."  "That is where we are, and we are not leaving," he said.

Israel has not been fighting with Lebanon itself, but rather with the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militant group inside Lebanon.

Hezbollah said in a statement that "any ceasefire must be comprehensive across all Lebanese territory and must not allow the Israeli enemy any freedom of movement."  Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Lebanon had agreed to a 10-day ceasefire, a truce that could boost attempts to extend the ceasefire between Iran, the United States and Israel after weeks of devastating war.

Trump posted the ceasefire announcement on his Truth Social platform, saying it was to begin at 5 pm Eastern time (9 pm GMT).

The announcement comes two days after the countries held their first direct diplomatic talks in decades in Washington. Hezbollah had opposed direct talks between Lebanon and Israel.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Benjamin Netanyahu Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions israel Lebanon

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First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 6:46 AM IST

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