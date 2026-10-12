Strong investment in AI infrastructure ​is keeping global growth at around 3%, yielding major benefits for many Asian economies that supply ‌the hardware, such as ​Thailand, said ​Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the ​International Monetary Fund.

The artificial intelligence investment boom was a "demand shock, an investment shock" that ​could boost growth in ‌advanced regional economies by a half ​to one full percentage point, and emerging Asian economies by 0.2 to ‌0.8 percentage ​point, she said.

"So ‌that shift into higher gear ‌is what is keeping the ​world economy growing at around 3%, despite the fact ​we are being dragged down by the energy supply ‌shock," Georgieva told IMF ‌and World Bank annual meetings in the Thai capital.