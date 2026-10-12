AI investment keeps global growth around 3%, with major Asia benefits: IMF
IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said AI infrastructure investment is supporting global growth despite an energy supply shock
Reuters BANGKOK
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Strong investment in AI infrastructure is keeping global growth at around 3%, yielding major benefits for many Asian economies that supply the hardware, such as Thailand, said Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund.
The artificial intelligence investment boom was a "demand shock, an investment shock" that could boost growth in advanced regional economies by a half to one full percentage point, and emerging Asian economies by 0.2 to 0.8 percentage point, she said.
"So that shift into higher gear is what is keeping the world economy growing at around 3%, despite the fact we are being dragged down by the energy supply shock," Georgieva told IMF and World Bank annual meetings in the Thai capital.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Oct 12 2026 | 10:01 AM IST