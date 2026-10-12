Monday, October 12, 2026 | 10:02 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / AI investment keeps global growth around 3%, with major Asia benefits: IMF

AI investment keeps global growth around 3%, with major Asia benefits: IMF

IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said AI infrastructure investment is supporting global growth despite an energy supply shock

Kristalina Georgieva, IMF chief

Image: Bloomberg

Reuters BANGKOK
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2026 | 10:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Strong investment in AI infrastructure ​is keeping global growth at around 3%, yielding major benefits for many Asian economies that supply ‌the hardware, such as ​Thailand, said ​Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the ​International Monetary Fund.
 
The artificial intelligence investment boom was a "demand shock, an investment shock" that ​could boost growth in ‌advanced regional economies by a half ​to one full percentage point, and emerging Asian economies by 0.2 to ‌0.8 percentage ​point, she said.
 
"So ‌that shift into higher gear ‌is what is keeping the ​world economy growing at around 3%, despite the fact ​we are being dragged down by the energy supply ‌shock," Georgieva told IMF ‌and World Bank annual meetings in the Thai capital. 
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

pakistan Flag

Pak imposes emergency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, suspends Imran Khan's PTI govt

An intermediate-range missile is fired during a drill overseen by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un from the eastern region of the country toward the East Sea in North Korea, in this picture released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency

North Korea fires multiple ballistic missiles after Seoul's hypersonic test

US Senate, US Capitol

US Senators question legality of Trump's deal to allow Russian oil imports

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukrainian Prez risks rupture with Trump as US midterms pressure mounts

Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Saudi Arabia has few options as Houthis aim at heart of its ambitions

Topics : Artificial intelligence IMF Kristalina Georgieva IMF on global growth Global economy

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to buyQ2 Results TodayDelhi Protest UpdatesDmart Share PriceDelhi Weather TodayOTT Release This WeekDelhi Metro closes entry, exit

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 12 2026 | 10:01 AM IST