Airtel Money to debut on London Stock Exchange; biggest listing in 5 yrs

By Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro

Mobile payments firm Airtel Money is set to start trading on the London Stock Exchange later on Friday, a listing that may mark the largest initial public offering for the bourse in five years.

Existing shareholders including the Qatar Investment Authority and TPG Inc. sold 270 million shares at £1.96 apiece in the IPO, raising roughly £529 million ($700 million) in the process, according to a statement Friday. The deal valued Airtel Mobile Commerce NV, as the company is formally known, at about £5.3 billion.

Majority owner Airtel Africa Plc and Mastercard Inc. may sell an additional 27 million shares through an overallotment option after the stock’s debut under the ticker symbol “AMC.”

How the company trades will be the next test in London’s efforts to revitalize its capital markets. A strong first day would imply the city is fertile ground for IPOs and may encourage more companies to list on the LSE. At the same time, a debut that slips below the offer price would send a negative signal through the market, potentially deterring listing candidates.

London’s stock exchange has experienced a prolonged shortage of first-time share sales, a drought that is set to enter its sixth year and which has extended to the rest of Europe. While London entered the year with a strong pipeline of prospective IPOs, many of the plans have been delayed either by choppy markets or to allow more time for preparations.

Airtel Money opted to proceed with its IPO at a volatile time for new listings, with several candidates in Europe and the US postponing imminent offerings amid rising interest rates and geopolitical instability.

“Today is a landmark moment for Airtel Money,” Chief Executive Officer Ian Ferrao said in the statement. “Our listing in London marks an important new chapter for our business and reflects what we have built across Africa and the significant opportunity ahead.”

To help drum up investor appetite, Airtel Money twice lowered its valuation expectations and chose to market shares at a fixed price instead of the customary range. Even so, it was London’s largest first-time offering since the heydays of 2021, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Airtel Money operates a range of branches and kiosks across Africa that are used to pay utility bills, arrange microloans and buy goods, according to its website. It processed $213 billion in the 12 months through June, with about 53 million monthly active users, the company has said previously.

The fintech’s IPO has been seen as a sign of success for efforts by London Stock Exchange Group Plc, the parent company of the exchange, to attract more listings from abroad. The LSE has recently created a new segment on the bourse for secondary listings from international firms, while FTSE Russell, which operates the FTSE UK indexes, made it easier for foreign companies to access the country’s benchmarks.