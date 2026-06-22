Alan Greenspan, architect of long US boom and Fed 'maestro', dies at 100

Alan Greenspan, hailed as the greatest Federal Reserve chairman when he retired in 2006 but later criticised over the severe financial crisis that followed barely two years later, died on Monday aged 100, his wife said.

Greenspan, who exerted a powerful influence on the US economy during his tenure at the helm of the Federal Reserve from August 1987 to January 2006, died at his home from complications related to Parkinson's disease, Andrea Mitchell said in a statement.

"He was a giant of a man who helped shape the US economy for decades under presidents of both parties, but was always honest in acknowledging his mistakes," Mitchell said.

"He will be remembered for his brilliance and his kindness. Being his life partner was the joy of my life," she added.

Greenspan oversaw the second-longest economic expansion in US history, an uninterrupted decade of growth from March 1991 to March 2001. His decision to let the economy run — despite pressure to raise interest rates against an inflation threat that never materialised — helped foster years of US prosperity and earned him rock-star status as an economic "maestro". The era was marked by his prescient judgment that a productivity surge in the mid-1990s would keep inflation contained.

His intuition in that moment remains a touchstone for policymakers and has been cited by former Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell as an example of how judgment can sometimes outperform technical models of the economy.

However, the one-time jazz musician's monetary policy acumen later came into question as critics attacked his policies for fuelling a series of asset-price bubbles and laying the groundwork for the 2007-09 financial crisis.

"I think the deification that came just before the financial crisis was never really deserved, and I think the lambasting that he took after he left was never fully deserved either," said Stephen Oliner, a former senior Federal Reserve official.

Greenspan, who developed a love for mathematics through an obsession with baseball statistics, won quick plaudits for his response to the Black Monday stock market crash of 1987, just two months after taking office.

He also steered the US economy through the 1990-91 recession, the 1997-98 Asian and Russian financial contagion, the collapse of the dotcom bubble in 2000, and the turbulent economic aftermath of the September 11, 2001, attacks.

Along the way, biographer Sebastian Mallaby detailed how he became a consummate Washington power player able to manoeuvre presidents and cabinet secretaries into making the decisions he felt were best, sometimes without them realising who had pulled the strings.

Bursting Bubble

At the Federal Reserve's famed Jackson Hole gathering in 2005, two leading economists described him as perhaps the greatest central banker of all time.

But when the housing-price bubble that had grown during his final four years in office finally burst, it ravaged his once-stellar reputation — along with the global economy.

Whatever Greenspan's merits at the time, his successors steadily pushed the Federal Reserve in a new direction, rolling out crisis-response tools to address problems he had never confronted, such as zero interest rates, and shifting from opaque communications to more frequent speeches, a formal inflation target and regular press conferences.

In addition to critiques of his monetary policy, critics faulted Greenspan, a strong advocate of light regulation of financial markets, for a hands-off approach that allowed banks to make disastrous housing-market bets.

Greenspan subsequently admitted to being "shocked" that he was wrong in assuming bankers' self-interest would deter them from taking actions that imperilled the survival of their own institutions.

"Those of us who have looked to the self-interest of lending institutions to protect shareholders' equity, myself included, are in a state of shocked disbelief," he told the House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Government Reform in 2008.

But as apologies go in Washington, it fell far short of what his most ardent critics sought.

Some economists also felt the chairman, who never concealed that he was a Republican, compromised his political independence by backing tax cuts proposed in 2001 by President George W Bush, although he also worked closely with Democratic President Bill Clinton.

The second-longest-serving Federal Reserve chair after William McChesney Martin, Greenspan was first appointed by President Ronald Reagan in 1987 and was later reappointed by Presidents George H W Bush, Bill Clinton and George W Bush.

He was 80 when he left the Federal Reserve in 2006 but moved smoothly into a new career as a consultant and adviser with his own firm, Greenspan Associates, offering insights on the economy for substantial fees.

'90s boom

At the Federal Reserve, Greenspan built on the successes of his predecessor, Paul Volcker, who stamped out the raging inflation of the late 1970s and early 1980s. Indeed, in his final few years at the central bank, Greenspan spent more time worrying about the risks of deflation taking hold than about high inflation re-emerging.

The 10-year expansion in the 1990s was fuelled in part by a huge stock-market rally that Greenspan suggested in 1996 might reflect "irrational exuberance". He later backed away from that comment, saying it was not his role to second-guess investors.

Greenspan was often referred to as the second most powerful person in the country, after the president, because of the central bank's ability to influence the economy through changes in short-term interest rates.

Pensive, serious and quiet, he laid out his views in elliptical testimony and speeches that were parsed endlessly by pundits. He once warned an economists' group that he spent much of his time worrying about being too clear.

"What I've learned at the Fed is a new language called 'Fed speak'. We learn to mumble with great incoherence," he said.

"If I seem unduly clear to you, you must have misunderstood what I said,” he added.

He could speak in such a roundabout way that his wife, Andrea Mitchell, said she "just didn't get it" the first few times he proposed marriage. The couple dated for 12 years before marrying in April 1997. It was the second marriage for both.

Greenspan said he did his best thinking in the bathtub, indulging in baths that sometimes lasted two hours as he read reports and wrote speeches and public testimony.

Music came first

Born in New York City on March 6, 1926, Greenspan was the only child of Rose and Herbert Greenspan. His parents divorced when he was young and he was raised in a small apartment in the Washington Heights section of New York with his mother and grandparents.

Greenspan's first love was music and he spent two years at New York's Juilliard School studying the clarinet. He toured briefly with a swing band as a saxophone player before turning to economics at New York University.

In his youth, Greenspan was a friend and associate of novelist Ayn Rand, who espoused the supremacy of free markets and the profit motive in books such as Atlas Shrugged and The Fountainhead.

Before his years at the Federal Reserve, he chaired the Council of Economic Advisers under President Gerald Ford in the 1970s. He also ran an economics consulting firm called Townsend-Greenspan & Co for many years.

When Greenspan succeeded Volcker, some worried he might not live up to his tough-minded, cigar-chomping predecessor.

But Greenspan soon proved his mettle by pumping liquidity into financial markets to calm the October 1987 stock-market crash.

His quick action, now regarded as a textbook example of crisis management, was credited with helping stave off a recession.