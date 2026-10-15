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Home / World News / Albania's capital sees 8-hour riots as students join anti-govt protests

Albania's capital sees 8-hour riots as students join anti-govt protests

Riot police used tear gas and water cannon as demonstrators damaged ministry buildings and businesses in Tirana, with 29 people injured and 35 detained amid student-led protests

Police officers stand near a small fire, amid an anti-government protest by students, in Tirana, Albania, October 14, 2026 | REUTERS

Police officers stand near a small fire, amid an anti-government protest by students, in Tirana, Albania, October 14, 2026 | REUTERS

AP Tirana (Albania)
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2026 | 7:43 AM IST

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Protesters in Albania attacked government buildings, banks, businesses and other sites during riots that lasted more than eight hours across the capital Tirana on Wednesday in a violent escalation of an anti-government movement that has staged rallies for months.

Hundreds of youths smashed store fronts, set fires and caused damage to at least four government ministry buildings during running battles with riot police, who used tear gas and water cannon to try and hold back the crowds. Authorities said 23 police officers and six other people were being treated for injuries, while 35 people were detained.

President Bajram Begaj condemned the violence and appealed for calm, adding: "The constitution and the law must remain the boundaries for everyone, without exception." The latest demonstrations, continuing for a second day, were organized by student groups seeking education reforms. But the protesters have joined a broader anti-government campaign opposed to a development project linked to US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

 

The so-called flamingo movement is calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama over allegations of widespread corruption. The movement earned the name after protesters used signs depicting the pink bird.

Rallies staged for months against the proposed coastal project have fueled political tensions in Albania, which is aspiring to join the European Union. It has struggled with repeated bouts of instability since the collapse of a harsh communist regime in the early 1990s.

On Wednesday, officers in riot gear clashed with youths who dismantled police cordons and set up their own street barricades using burning trash bins. Police struggled to cope with the multiple outbreaks of violence. Health Minister Klodiana Spahiu, who visited the injured officers in hospital, called the violence "intolerable." The EU delegation in Albania called for a proportionate response from authorities following protest organizers' "allegations of excessive violence by the police against protestors and journalists." "We express concern on the violent escalation at the protest in Tirana," the delegation said. "Freedom of assembly and expression are fundamental rights and core European values.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Oct 15 2026 | 7:43 AM IST