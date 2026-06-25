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Home / World News / Alibaba sues Pentagon in bid to remove 'Chinese military company' label

Alibaba sues Pentagon in bid to remove 'Chinese military company' label

The Chinese technology company argues that its designation as a military-linked entity lacks a factual or legal basis and was made without a fair process

Alibaba

Alibaba said in its petition that it is governed by an independent board and holds no military certification or license (Photo: Reuters)

AP Washington
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2026 | 8:27 AM IST

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The Chinese tech giant Alibaba has sued the US Department of Defence, demanding that it be removed from the Pentagon's list of Chinese military companies that prohibits them from landing US defence contracts and carries reputational damage.

In the petition filed this week in the San Jose division of the US District Court in the Northern District of California, Alibaba, which is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange, argued that the designation, announced on June 8, has "no basis in fact or law" and that the Pentagon failed to reach its conclusion through any fair process.

It is the latest lawsuit by a Chinese company against the Pentagon over such national security labels.

 

In 2021, with some in Washington seeing China as a growing military threat, Congress asked the department to create a list of Chinese companies directly controlled by the Chinese military and security forces, as well as those it believed had contributed to the country's defence industrial base.

The current list includes 188 entities ranging from state-owned defence businesses, to private-sector tech companies like Alibaba and the robotics company Unitree. The designations have drawn protests from both the Chinese government and some of the targeted companies.

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On Monday, Beijing announced sanctions on 10 American military-related companies, raising the risk of elevating tensions between the two countries at a time when Beijing and Washington are seeking to stabilize relations.

WuXi AppTec Co., a company that provides research, development and manufacturing services to hundreds of US pharmaceutical and life sciences companies, has also been added to the list. According to the Pentagon, the company is "indirectly owned" by China's state-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission. The Pentagon says it's also "indirectly affiliated" with the State Administration of Science, Technology and Industry for National Defence and the People's Liberation Army.

WuXi AppTec is challenging the decision in the federal district court in the District of Columbia. In the petition filed on June 11, the company said the label has "already caused and will continue to cause several and irreparable harms." It called the designation "the product of political pressure and inaccurate, unsupported assertions."  In a petition Tuesday, Alibaba said the company is losing backers in the US and that the damage is significant because the company depends on the trust of its US partners.

The Pentagon asserts that Alibaba not only is affiliated with the China's Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, but that it contributes to the nation's industrial defence complex through its affiliation with China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

Alibaba said in its petition that it is governed by an independent board and holds no military certification or license. The company has no relationship with the Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, it said, and that like all companies operating in China, including US companies, regulatory compliance with the ministry is mandatory.

"A regulator is not an affiliate," reads the petition.

A US judge last year ruled against DJI Technology, a Chinese drone maker, in its bid to be removed from the Pentagon's list. DJI is appealing the case.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Jun 25 2026 | 8:27 AM IST

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