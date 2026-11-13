Alice Huang had stake in China data centre serving Huawei, says report

Alice Huang, the Chinese businesswoman who reportedly had an affair with Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang, had indirect ownership interests in a Chinese data centre that provided computing services to Huawei, one of Nvidia’s biggest rivals, according to an investigation by CNBC.

The investigation, claiming to be based on Chinese corporate records examined by private intelligence firm Tesari, reportedly traced Huang’s business connections and found a link to a data centre operator whose key customer was Huawei Cloud.

Huawei is one of China's most influential technology companies, with businesses spanning telecommunications equipment, cloud computing, smartphones and semiconductors. It has also become central to China's push to reduce dependence on foreign technology, particularly in advanced chips and AI computing.

ALSO READ: From gaming chips to AI dominance: How Nvidia became a tech powerhouse In 2024, Nvidia identified Huawei as a competitor across AI chips, cloud computing, processors and networking equipment.

How Alice Huang's business network connects to Huawei

The investigation traced the connection through Shanghai Hexi, a Chinese investment firm in which Huang, also known as Huang Le, became a co-owner as early as 2016, the CNBC report detailed.

In 2021, Hexi acquired a 27 per cent stake in data centre developer Shanghai Century Longteng. The company, in turn, held a 50.1 per cent stake in Shenzhen Yifeng Technology, a data centre operator whose key customer was Huawei Cloud.

Hexi had also guaranteed loans used to finance the Shenzhen facility.

Through Hexi's stake in Century Longteng, Huang had an indirect ownership interest in Shenzhen Yifeng Technology, the data centre operator providing computing services to Huawei. However, the CNBC report stated that it could not establish whether the facility had acquired Nvidia graphics processors.

Century Longteng's other shareholder, Zhejiang Century Huatong Group, began purchasing Nvidia chips in 2023, the investigation revealed.

Hexi exited its stake in Century Longteng in 2024. Huang's husband, Kang Wei, who founded Hexi, had become an executive at Century Longteng in 2022 and attended the signing of its agreement with Huawei, CNBC reported.

Huang's business links also extend to Megaspeed, a Singapore-based cloud company that has come under scrutiny over Nvidia chip shipments to China.

ALSO READ: Meet Colette Kress, Nvidia's interim CEO after Jensen Huang's exit In 2019, Huang reportedly sold her cloud business Osmanthus to Chinese gaming company 7Road. A Singapore subsidiary of the gaming group was spun off as Megaspeed in 2023. Nvidia has since identified Megaspeed as one of its cloud partners.

Megaspeed's role in Nvidia chip shipments under scrutiny

Megaspeed helped facilitate at least $7.5 billion in Nvidia chip shipments to Chinese companies, The Information reported earlier this week. However, there is no established link between these shipments and the Shenzhen data centre that provided services to Huawei.

“This activity, which surfaced through our analysis of Alice’s network, warrants a national security and [technology] counterproliferation investigation,” Brian Andersen, Tesari's vice-president for national security applications, told CNBC.

If US authorities found evidence of anyone transferring controlled equipment to Huawei without authorisation, those involved could face charges including export-control violations, conspiracy and smuggling, Andersen said.

The scrutiny of Huang's business connections comes amid reports of her relationship with Jensen Huang, who resigned as Nvidia's CEO on Thursday following reports of multiple extramarital affairs. He has acknowledged marital infidelity, although the timeline of his reported relationship with Alice Huang remains unclear.

US Attorney General Todd Blanche yesterday said the Justice Department had reached no conclusion on whether Alice Huang was a Chinese spy. Singapore has separately said its investigation into her role at Megaspeed was not related to espionage.