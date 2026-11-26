Companies linked to Alice Huang, the Chinese businesswoman whose affair with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang triggered his short-lived exit, raised financing against powerful computing equipment for major AI data centres in China, previously unreported records reviewed by Reuters show.

The central-bank documents identify up to 764 AI servers and modules valued at $270 million, along with $31 million in equipment used to connect them into large computing networks. Much of the hardware was listed as located at a sprawling Shanghai data centre associated with an AI computing project launched under a strategic partnership between Chinese technology giant Tencent and Shanghai's Songjiang district government.

The records show businesses connected to Alice Huang's family and associates helped finance and equip China's AI industry, even as US authorities investigated whether her Singapore-based company Megaspeed helped Chinese customers obtain restricted Nvidia technology.

The arrangements also illustrate how companies can finance access to the costly computing infrastructure underpinning China's AI ambitions, at a time when US restrictions on advanced processors have made securing the hardware a growing challenge for Chinese technology businesses.

On Monday, the US Commerce Department added Megaspeed to its trade blacklist. Megaspeed has denied wrongdoing and said Alice Huang left the company in August 2025.

Reuters examined dozens of filings in a Chinese central-bank credit registry that tracks equipment used to secure loans and other financing.

Alice Huang formerly controlled Megaspeed, a major overseas buyer of Nvidia processors. Her relationship with Jensen Huang, who resigned as Nvidia's CEO earlier this month before being reinstated to his post 11 days later, has intensified scrutiny of Nvidia's business links to China.

The records do not establish that the servers contained chips prohibited from export to China or show how and when the equipment entered the country.

FINANCING HUNDREDS OF SERVERS

A central business that raised financing was Century Litong, an Nvidia preferred cloud partner that rents powerful servers to customers needing large amounts of computing capacity.

Financial records show five leasing arrangements covering up to 512 servers with a declared value of 1.42 billion yuan ($200 million) between May and December 2024.

Four listed equipment at the Yangtze River Delta AI supercomputing centre in Shanghai, part of a data-centre complex whose infrastructure developer was Shanghai Longrui. Gaming company Century Huatong previously held an interest in Longrui and counts Tencent as a roughly 10% shareholder.

Tencent and Shanghai's Songjiang district government signed a strategic cooperation agreement in 2020 to jointly develop an AI computing centre, according to a district government announcement. A June 2020 Century Huatong securities filing identified Shanghai Longrui as an infrastructure provider working with Tencent on the centre's construction and operation.

A 2023 disclosure from Jiangsu Lettall Electronic identified the Yangtze River Delta AI centre as a location for Century Litong's server-rental business.

"Tencent did not develop or co-develop the data centre facility in question," a Tencent spokesperson said.

The spokesperson also said Tencent has never owned or operated the Yangtze River Delta data centre project and that its name and trademarks had been used without authorisation. It also denied any commercial relationship with Megaspeed or its subsidiaries.

The records do not establish that Tencent bought, rented or operated the particular servers identified by Reuters.

One deal described 128 servers located at that data centre containing eight graphics processors each, or 1,024 chips in total, with computing power of "989 PFLOPs", valued at up to $450,000 apiece.

Another transaction involved 128 servers worth $57 million, financed by an arm of AVIC, a Chinese state-backed aviation and defence conglomerate, and leased to Century Litong.

Such arrangements allow businesses to obtain expensive computers without paying the full purchase price upfront.

A separate inventory listed more than 10,000 Nvidia ConnectX-7 networking cards and 730 BlueField-3 units at the Shanghai facility, equipment used to connect large numbers of computers for AI tasks.

Manufacturer Lettall Electronic invested in Century Litong in 2023 and took full ownership by mid-2024. Its disclosures show guarantees it provided for Century Litong's equipment-leasing agreements with financial institutions.

Nvidia, Century Litong, Century Huatong, Shanghai Longrui, Lettall and AVIC did not respond to requests for comment. Shanghai's Songjiang district government did not immediately reply to a request for comment sent by fax.

FAMILY AND BUSINESS CONNECTIONS

Corporate records connect Century Litong, Century Longteng and Century Huatong to Alice Huang's sister, Huang Yu, and Kang Wei, an investment executive who is Alice Huang's husband. Alice Huang, Huang Yu and Kang Wei could not be reached for comment.

Century Litong was initially established in 2023 as a subsidiary of Shanghai Century Longteng. The latter is now wholly controlled by Century Huatong, but a Shanghai state-backed investment fund and an investment company linked to Huang Yu and Kang previously held shares.

Kang was identified as Century Longteng's executive director in a 2022 government announcement.

Century Huatong also owns 70% of a company where Alice Huang previously served as a director, and holds a stake in gaming firm 7Road Holdings, whose former overseas subsidiary was renamed Megaspeed in 2023, corporate records show.

The network also developed a large data centre in Wuhu, about 300 km (186 miles) inland from Shanghai.

Wuhu Century Longteng, majority-owned by Huang Yu through investment vehicles until early 2026, pledged another 252 powerful AI computing "modules" to Ping An Bank as collateral for a $70 million loan in April 2026. The documents did not disclose the servers' location.

The dollar figures reflect the value of assets covered by financing arrangements, not necessarily new spending or distinct purchases.