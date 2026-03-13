Friday, March 13, 2026 | 11:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / 'Alive in some form but damaged': Trump on Iran leader Mojtaba Khamenei

'Alive in some form but damaged': Trump on Iran leader Mojtaba Khamenei

Trump's remarks came after reports claimed that Khamenei was injured in US-Israeli strikes that killed his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, during an attack on a compound in Tehran on February 28

US President Donald Trump | Image: Bloomberg

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2026 | 11:40 AM IST

US President Donald Trump said he believes Iran’s newly appointed Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is likely still alive “in some form,” despite not appearing publicly since assuming office after the war in Iran began.
 
“I think he probably is. I think he is damaged, but I think he’s probably alive in some form, you know,” Trump said in an interview to Fox News.
 
His remarks came after media reports claimed that Khamenei was injured in US-Israeli strikes that killed his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, during an attack on a compound in Tehran on February 28. Some reports suggested Mojtaba may have been left in a coma.
 
 
Mojtaba Khamenei’s absence from public view since taking office has fuelled widespread speculation about his health. According to Reuters, citing an Iranian official, the newly appointed supreme leader was lightly injured but continued to operate.
 

Trump warns of Iran’s ambitions in West Asia

 
During the Fox News interview, Trump also spoke about what he described as Iran’s ambitions in West Asia and the threat it posed to neighbouring countries.

“Iran had thousands of missiles pointed at all these West Asian countries for the last four months,” he said.
 
“They were going to take over West Asia, they were going to control it all, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Oman and Saudi Arabia,” he said, warning that Iran had “1,200 missiles pointed at these countries.”
 
Trump added that regional countries had previously feared Iran. “All these nations were afraid of Iran and they are not anymore. But they had reason to be afraid. We have knocked the hell out of them like no other nation could and they still have remnants left,” he said, according to Fox News.
 
Trump also addressed concerns about maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil shipping route that has faced disruption during the conflict.
 
He suggested vessels should continue transiting the route despite the tensions. “Ships wanting to go through the Strait of Hormuz should go through the Strait and show some guts,” Trump said.
 
“There’s nothing to be afraid of. They have no Navy and we sunk all their ships,” he added.
 

Mojtaba Khamenei’s first public statement

 
Trump’s remarks came after Mojtaba Khamenei issued his first public statement since assuming office, signalling that Iran would not back down in the war with the US and Israel.
 
He vowed to keep the Strait of Hormuz shut and called on neighbouring countries to close US military bases on their territory or risk being targeted by Iran.
 
Khamenei also said Iran would seek compensation from its enemies or destroy their assets to the same extent.
 
“Iran will not refrain from avenging the blood of the martyrs,” he said, referring to victims ranging from the slain former Supreme Leader to children killed in attacks.
 
The US and Israel began attacks on Iran on February 28. Iran has responded with its own strikes on Israel and on Gulf countries with US military bases.
 

First Published: Mar 13 2026 | 11:40 AM IST

