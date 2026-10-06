All 3 Indians safe after vessel attacked in Black Sea, 2 foreigners killed

A commercial vessel carrying three Indian nationals came under attack in the Black Sea, with all three Indians reported safe and receiving medical attention, while two foreign nationals were killed and some crew members were injured in the incident, the Embassy of India in Romania said on Monday (local time).

The vessel, MV ROYAD MAMMADOV, was attacked in the Black Sea, following which some crew members were injured and taken to Romania for medical treatment, according to the Indian mission.

"We have learnt of an attack today on commercial vessel MV ROYAD MAMMADOV in the Black Sea. As per preliminary information, there have been 2 casualties (foreign nationals) while some crew members have been injured and are undergoing medical treatment in Romania. It is further reported that there are three Indian nationals among the crew members," the Embassy of India in Romania said in a post on X.

The embassy later confirmed that all three Indian nationals were safe. One of them was injured and was receiving medical attention, while the mission remained in close contact with the hospital authorities.

"All three Indian nationals are safe. We have spoken to them. One of them has been injured and is receiving medical attention. We are in close touch with the hospital authorities. We are extending all possible support for the welfare and wellbeing of the Indian crew members," the embassy said.

Indian Ambassador to Romania Manoj Mohapatra also spoke with the three Indian nationals receiving treatment at Constanța County Hospital following the incident.

"Amb Manoj Mohapatra spoke with the three Indian nationals receiving treatment at Constanța County Hospital. He also spoke with the hospital's Chief Physician, who confirmed that all three are in good health and receiving necessary care. The Ambassador assured them of all possible assistance and support," the embassy added.

The Indian mission said it was in close contact with the relevant authorities to ascertain further details regarding the attack and the welfare of the Indian crew members.

The development comes against the backdrop of heightened security risks across key global maritime corridors, including the Persian Gulf, the Red Sea and the Black Sea, where commercial shipping has faced recurring attacks, with India consistently raising concerns over threats to commercial vessels and the safety of seafarers.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had raised concerns over attacks on commercial vessels and seafarers during his address at the 81st United Nations General Assembly last week.

"New challenges in the maritime domain have added to longstanding ones on land. There have been attacks on commercial shipping and seafarers in the Gulf and from the Red Sea to the Black Sea. Indian seafarers have lost their lives, as have others from other nations. This is completely unacceptable," Jaishankar told the UN assembly.

Jaishankar also said India had joined Liberia and 23 partner nations in an international coalition to mobilise global public opinion and defend commercial shipping routes.

"We must ensure that the safety and security of shipping and seafarers is never compromised. Scrupulously observing international law is an integral element of that endeavour," Jaishankar urged.

He also called for immediate restraint and de-escalation in the Gulf region to protect civilian crews and ensure uninterrupted energy supplies and global trade.