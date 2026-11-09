Alphabet mulls Asia bond sale as AI concerns fuel global volatility

By Janice Huang and Aileen Chuang

Alphabet Inc. has had talks recently about potentially offering its first Hong Kong and Singapore dollar bonds, people familiar with the matter said, a deal that would test investor appetite in Asia after an AI selloff in global markets.

The Google parent had spoken with banks and investors about a debt sale as early as this month, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private matters. The company is looking to raise the equivalent of $1 billion to $1.5 billion in Hong Kong dollars and around $1.5 billion in Singapore dollars, the people said. Proceeds would be used for general corporate purposes, they added.

Discussions are ongoing and details could still change, the people said.

Global hyperscalers have been broadening their search for debt financing to markets they had never before tapped as they seek more cash for AI projects. Alphabet sold its first Australian dollar bonds in August and has also issued notes in Swiss francs, British pounds, Canadian dollars and Japanese yen this year.

The latest potential sale comes as investors worry about increased scrutiny of AI-related projects after Democratic gains in the US midterm elections. Credit spreads for some technology issuers have widened, hastening a repricing already underway in the global debt market, where a borrowing binge fueled by the AI boom has pushed up yields.

Alphabet said it doesn’t comment on market speculation, in response to a request for comment.

Alphabet and other hyperscalers, including Microsoft Corp., Amazon.com Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc., have been borrowing at a record pace while simultaneously committing tens of billions of dollars to build out AI capabilities.

Just last week, Alphabet raised €6 billion ($6.7 billion) through a multi-tranche euro bond sale, its second offering in the currency this year. The company paid materially higher borrowing costs than in its inaugural euro deal in May as concerns over the pace of AI spending rose.