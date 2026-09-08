Amazon hires banks for first sterling bond sale to fund AI expansion

Amazon hired banks on Tuesday for ​its first ever sterling bond sale, according to a memo seen by Reuters, as hyperscalers rush to raise funding across currencies to finance the AI boom.

The tech giant ‌is looking to sell ​3-year, 6-year, 12-year and ​19-year bonds, according to the memo from one ​of the banks arranging the sale.

The transaction may come as early as Wednesday, subject to market conditions, the memo added.

It did not specify how much ​money Amazon is looking to raise from the ‌bonds.

Hyperscalers like Amazon are increasingly selling bonds across markets ​outside of the U.S. this year, from euros to Swiss francs and the yen, as they seek to diversify ‌their financing sources given ​huge funding needs ‌for the AI transition.

The scale of their debt issuance ‌is already testing the limits of investor demand, particularly ​in the U.S. dollar bond market, with some large bond buyers warning over the ​summer that the market is showing signs of indigestion.

Amazon's sterling bond sale follows ‌that of Google-parent Alphabet, which raised £5.5 billion ($7.44 billion) from ‌a five-part deal in the currency in February, which included a rare 100-year bond.