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Home / World News / American flag raised at US Embassy in Venezuela for 1st time since 2019

American flag raised at US Embassy in Venezuela for 1st time since 2019

The flag was raised "exactly seven years after it was taken down," the US Embassy team said in a statement published on its social media channels

US flag, USA

Representative image from file.

AP Caracas
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2026 | 11:34 PM IST

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The US flag was raised Saturday over its embassy in Venezuela for the first time since 2019, a move that highlighted the recent shift in relations between the two countries since former President Nicolas Maduro was captured by American troops in January.

The reopening of the American embassy comes after several statements from US President Donald Trump in support of Maduro's successor, acting President Delcy Rodriguez, who has tried to keep negotiations open with the American government.

The flag was raised "exactly seven years after it was taken down," the US Embassy team said in a statement published on its social media channels.

 

The reopening drew immediate attention from local residents.

"It's a good thing, really, what a joy," said Caracas resident Luz Veronica Lopez. "Other countries must come back too because that's what we need; progress, to move forward with good relations with the rest of the world, as it should be."  Alessandro Di Benedetto, another Caracas resident, noted the positive atmosphere among those witnessing the moment. "I found several people here surprised and happy because today they raised the US flag at the embassy," he said. "This is positive; this is another step."  Despite the initiative, large chunks of Venezuelan society and the political establishment remain critics of Trump, his decision to forcefully remove Maduro from office and jail him in New York with his wife, and growing American influence in the country's oil industry.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Mar 14 2026 | 11:34 PM IST

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