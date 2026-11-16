Amid Nvidia controversy, Megaspeed says Alice Huang left firm in Aug 2025

Megaspeed said on ​Sunday that Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, whose ties to former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang have raised US national security concerns, officially left the company on August 30, 2025, and has no current role there.

The Singapore-based cloud-computing company is ‌an Nvidia business partner in the ​Asia-Pacific region and has been ​in the spotlight after reports that Jensen Huang had an affair ​with former Megaspeed executive Alice Huang, whom US authorities suspect of being a Chinese spy.

"Megaspeed does not comment on Ms Huang's personal and private matters," the company's statement added.

In October 2025, ​the New York Times reported that Megaspeed was under US investigation ‌over whether it helped Chinese customers obtain Nvidia computer chips subject ​to Washington's export controls. China has denied the allegation and Megaspeed has not been found to have violated the rules.

"Megaspeed is aware of recent ‌media reports containing assertions about ​our business, supply chain and ‌global operations that are not supported by verifiable evidence," it said ‌in Sunday's statement.

The company said it conducted "legitimate and lawful business" and ​had retained external legal counsel to conduct a thorough internal investigation. It added that its operations and supply ​chain controls were designed to comply with applicable laws and regulations, including US export-control requirements.

Alice Huang became the controlling ‌shareholder of Megaspeed in March 2023, according to Washington-based research group C4ADS, ‌which reviewed corporate records.

The US government and Nvidia did not respond immediately to Reuters requests for comment on Megaspeed's statement.